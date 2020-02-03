MAFS poppy is a national treasure and we have to protect it at all costs

I call it: Even though MAFS has only just started and we have a long, long way to go, the polarizing figure Poppy has consolidated its place in my heart.

It was definitely a roller coaster ride of an episode full summary here), but no MAFS star has sparked more discussions than Poppy. While many valued their one-liner fanatics and their open skirmishes, many viewers did not appreciate their coldness towards Luke, who is a 100% legend and only cared for and supported her from the start.

TAKE A DRINK EVERY TIME POPPIES LEAVE #mafs pic.twitter.com/NhpSEB9g8q

– Bad luck (@unluckylingerie) February 3, 2020

And it’s true – she was cold for him while he was super nice and just a huge cuddly teddy bear, but I think it would be a mistake to judge Poppy based on her antics at the front desk.

I think it’s fair enough that she was overwhelmed by the situation, to be honest. Yes, she obviously signed up for the show with a solid awareness of what MAFS involves, but I think it’s fair to say that Poppy didn’t know how she would react if she was in the situation. She also admitted that she was wrong and valued Luke as the real gent that he is. After I relaxed a little, I believed that the real poppies shine through, which made us all giggle during the intro. And that’s all thanks to Luke’s kindness – if someone can get the best out of her, I think they could be.

If she feels reasonably comfortable, we will definitely have a great TV in hand.

I mean, we’ve already had some reticent iconic moments and it was just the first episode … How could you not admire a woman joking that her husband stumbled and someone else got into her vagina? How could you not love a single mother who calls her twins tail and block? How could you not awe the inventor of the bride Bourbons?

She calls her children Cock and Block. I love this woman. Poppy, you are a queen. #MAFSAU #MAFS

– Amanda (@FlossyAmanda) February 3, 2020

I hear you Poppy … I hear you. #MAFS pic.twitter.com/3wSMKGd8Mq

– Married at first sight (@MarriedAU) February 3, 2020

#MAFS

Poppy tells how she cheated on an ex

Every woman in Australia pic.twitter.com/3Toa54OQU5

– TV Junkie (@ammestar) February 3, 2020

I have a good feeling for her and I have the feeling that she will produce even more iconic moments and quotable one-liners. Don’t copy them yet.

Image:

Channel 9 / MAFS

