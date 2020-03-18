‘MAFS’ Qualified John Calls Bullshit On Steve And Mishel’s Partnership

The final MAFS commitment ceremony has arrive and gone, but not with out the couples developing ample psychological toing and froing to give us all whiplash. All people chose whether or not to renew their vows or yeet on their own out of the show. Michael and Stacey made the decision to go in advance with that unavoidable lengthy-distance condition, Steve and Mishel were being provided a hefty intervention about their clear friendship and Connie bamboozled us all (which include Jon) by crafting continue to be. That’s the TLDR edition – head on above to our comprehensive episode recap here.

Now, I believe it is no top secret that several of us view MAFS purely to appreciate MAFS Twitter.

Say what you will, but as very long as I got my Twitter, I can tackle any opportunity lockdown! #mafs pic.twitter.com/K2Ajp0GgcD

— ✨Alexandra Popovic✨ (@VIPVirtualSols) March 18, 2020

So let’s vicariously dwell by way of all the drama by examining out the Twitter highlights (which mainly is composed of praise for romantic relationship skilled John, who delivered some pretty difficult truths to Steve and Mishel, and preaching the matters we’d been imagining for way as well prolonged).

Jonethan: I you should not give combined indicators

Also Jonethan:#MAFS pic.twitter.com/oBSXJBnqOU

— Ignatius (@__Ignatius) March 18, 2020

jon striving to figure out if he’s captivated to connie or not #mafs pic.twitter.com/qeXmI9MNp1

— ???????????????????? ✰ (@ultrcaviolence) March 18, 2020

#MAFS #mafsau HOW IS THE FUCKING INTIMACY !!!???? pic.twitter.com/kEwe5vpH1t

— bob_with_no_occupation (@oh_expensive_bob) March 18, 2020

Rest paralysis but rather of a demon it is Trish asking “how’s your intimacy going” every single god damn time #MAFSAU #MAFS

— Katarina Rebuffo (@KatarinaRebuffo) March 18, 2020

I like ‘I’m not here for your bullshit’ John. I obtain him surprisingly arousing. #mafs #mafsau

— Ira Snave (@IraSnave) March 18, 2020

Ooh John calling out Steve’s bullshit. Yes!! #mafs pic.twitter.com/XQY6ky2yN7

— jennybr5 (@jennybr5) March 18, 2020

Did John just…expert?#MAFS #MAFSAU

— shiesty (@bishcheese) March 18, 2020

Visualize remaining suprised at the simple fact that, soon after continue to not wanting to shag after 6 weeks together, that the romantic relationship is not going everywhere #mafs

— Dee Madigan (@deemadigan) March 18, 2020

Steve: ‘We could possibly be friendzoned, but GODDAMMIT, I’m GONNA DRAG THIS SHIT OUT!’ #MAFS pic.twitter.com/GA8V4vgCLc

— seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) March 18, 2020

‘We tackled 3 months in here well’

Properly aside from the situations you cheated… #mafs

— Dee Madigan (@deemadigan) March 18, 2020

Connie has overlooked her lines tonight. #MAFS #mafsau

— Jazz (@JazzyAds) March 18, 2020

Jonnie seeing that Connie wrote keep #MAFS pic.twitter.com/KE11k3pRDo

— Kylie Rallings (@k_rallings) March 18, 2020

Also, I know this is a handful of times previous but, from right here on in, I will be which include a screenshot of KC’s pooch in every single Twitter spherical-up. Mainly because KC’s pooch deserves it.

Alright can we discuss about KC’s canine.#MAFSAustralia #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/Jj0DmjdvFe

— Tim Austin (@Timaahy) March 16, 2020

Feelings are runnings bloody substantial suitable now. Thank Christ we only tomorrow’s episode before a substantially-necessary split.

