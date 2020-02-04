MAFS ‘Tash & Amanda made us cry ugly puddles with lesbian tears

HOOOOOO CHILD, that was a lot. We experienced family separations, bitter bridesmaids and poisonous projections of masculine ideas (see that official summary of the episode here). The second episode of MAFS can be made official and dusty, but not without a lot of tears, especially (thanks) to Tash and Amanda, who serve a powerful queer love energy on TV in Primetime Oz. We love to see it.

I mean, if you haven’t watched the episode yet, you are literally just repeating Amanda’s vows – then you will scream ugly in your pillow for a fortnight.

A lot has happened in this episode, but let’s face it, this Twitter summary is essentially an Amanda and Tash Stan celebration.

Let’s dive right in. (See what I did there?) (I’m going to let myself out now.)

The graphic! ❤️❤️❤️ ??????????????? #MAFS

– Dean Nye February 4, 2020

Amanda's mother tries to find out why she has a microphone, which lights up the studio, and why there is an entire TV team in her kitchen. #mafs #mafsau

– Haydn Hickson February 4, 2020

It’s no secret that Twitter literally shit on the bridesmaids, but we’ll keep it cute and classy tonight, okay?

Bridesmaids: tell us about your past

amanda: * opens up about her past *

bridesmaids: omg you just don't talk to your wife's friends about the stuff # MAFS #MAFSAU

– karen ♡ February 4, 2020

Amanda looks at these two like .. #MAFSAU #MAFS

– Mel Bentley February 4, 2020

Now back to some positivity. THIS:

The three stages of full equality: the postal survey, the parliamentary vote and the first lesbian wedding on #MAFS

– Lane Sainty February 4, 2020

As with many viewers, I didn’t expect that I would swim in my feelings at several points in the episode, but unfortunately Queer Love will do this to you.

When the wedding of Tash and Amanda evokes real feelings # MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight

– Almost loved podcast February 4, 2020

Amanda's vows, however ??????????? #MAFS

– Kylie Rallings February 4, 2020

In short, we have fucked the couple and sincerely hope that they will connect.

It may be too early to call, but I sincerely hope for Amanda and Tash. #MAFS #MAFSAU

– Alysha February 4, 2020

Tash & Amanda, me Stan. #MAFS

– Tiarne February 4, 2020

Oh yes, and then there was the damn creep Thomas Markle Show. Goodness Louise.

Thomas Markle's announcement that "it's time to take care of your father" is really the horror film nobody asked about. #mafs

– Nicky Arnall February 4, 2020

Way to free myself from my feelings, Thomas. God, how rude. Ciao for now.

