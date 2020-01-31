Magazines dive into retail with pot, fashion

divide

Retail and magazines have always had a relationship over the years, mostly through advertising, but also through some other methods. In fact, in the younger days of e-commerce, magazine publishers have made some efforts to focus more directly on retail activities, and this trend seems to have gained some new life in recent weeks.

The first example of this is an operation called C Magazine, which deals with luxury and lifestyle issues from a Californian perspective. According to a report by the 15-year-old Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) published this week (January 30), “this weekend she opened her first permanent retail store in Newport Beach’s outdoor mall Fashion Island.”

Beyond the popup

The move follows C Magazine’s previous retail activities. “After a brief experiment with a pop-up store two years ago at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles,” the report continued, “founder and CEO Jennifer Smith said that sales were sufficient to show that this was a viable business opportunity. ” , However, it took some time to find the right space and include the right brands. So far, about 80 brands are represented in the store, which are referred to as Studio C. “

Of course, this move also reflects a larger trend – trying to breathe new life into shopping malls, many of which are struggling and looking for reasons to continue. As recently described in PYMNTS, shopping center vacancy rates in the US have reached a 20-year high. According to Reis Moody’s Analytics, there were more free stores in late 2019 than ever in the past two recessions. The common culprit, at least from the point of view of shopping center operators? Online retail generates most of its sales, not physical stores. The shopping centers expect further stores to close in the coming months. For example, Texas-based Pier One Imports is the youngest victim since 450 stores have shut down. Gap and Victoria’s Secret also announced plans to close, showing how the fate of large retail chains is affecting the mall’s space.

Magazines, marijuana and “Instacart-Like” delivery

Another big and growing trend in retail is the rise in legal cannabis – like the area that makes people drunk, rather than the unregulated and growing trend that is characteristic of CBD-infused products. And this trend is driving the addition of another magazine – a venerable, if sometimes controversial, title – to the retail landscape of 2020.

The owner of the long-time marijuana magazine High Times, a company called Hightimes Holding Co., is reportedly planning to “open flagship stores in Los Angeles and Las Vegas and later expand to Aspen, Chicago, and San Diego” week (30 January) from the Los Angeles Business Journal. “The stores will stock High Times memorabilia and other licensed goods, as well as a range of cannabis products from local producers,” the report said. “The move is part of a comprehensive strategy that also includes e-commerce, licenses and events, and a restructuring of the management team.”

Over the years, the High Times magazine has shifted the focus from some kind of gardening. There has been increasing reporting on how best to grow marijuana, and detailed information on the differences between different cannabis strains has been given. The magazine, once a symbol of counterculture, hopes to remain relevant to marijuana in this new era of legal pot that is sold via boutique settings (some of which are rather upscale, at least for this particular product) and even over what amount Superstores, complete with food court options (a fairly natural and obvious offering, as you can probably imagine).

According to the Los Angeles Business Journal report, High Times is trying to make up for the $ 11.9 million net loss in the first half of 2019. This not only makes retail an interesting one, but maybe even an important one for this brand. The idea is to create what the company’s CEO described as a “multi-faceted cannabis brand company that will now touch the tide. We will focus on high-margin businesses, including flagship pharmacies, licensing relationships, and eCommerce and delivery. High Times e-commerce is reported to be conducted through its online sites hightimes.com and 420.com, as well as through its social media accounts. In addition, the new company promises an “Instacart-like delivery service on the same day”.

It is far too early to say whether magazine-backed retail efforts will turn out to be an important trend for 2020, but at least these recent examples show that there is interest.

