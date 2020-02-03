Magento supports B2B marketplace for SMEs

divide

Business-to-Business (B2B) IT company Xenon arc is launching an improved eCommerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to improve the usability of services for the materials industry, the company said on Tuesday (3 February) with).

The advanced B2B e-commerce solution is supported by Magento Commerce. The new offering extends Xenon’s disruptive business model, xa-Direct.

“Xenon arc continues to redefine how global material manufacturers can effectively and efficiently reach their small business customers,” said Paul Warburg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Xenon arc. “Working with Magento Commerce enables us to build high quality relationships with these customers through an integrated, customizable and feature rich platform that offers a personalized, end-to-end e-commerce experience.”

The company combines independent voice-of-the-customer research and the digitization of customer activities to anticipate the special needs of small businesses. The collaboration with Magento Commerce extends the xa-Direct business model from Xenon arc.

“Similar to our customer portfolio, we work with leading world-class solutions such as Magento Commerce to create added value for our customers and customers,” said Warburg. “Magento continues to lead the way in the development, execution and expertise of e-commerce platforms as we seek to eliminate operational friction and provide our customers with the best possible omnichannel shopping experience.”

Xenon arc’s customer list includes well-known brands in the materials industry. Xenon arc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The company has offices in the United States, Europe, Mexico and Brazil.

“Launch strategies must take into account the special needs of these often underserved customers,” said Warburg. “Our research shows that high quality customer experiences require a mix of advanced technology solutions and access to high quality agents with live sales and technical support.”

The enterprise e-commerce platform Magento Commerce operated by Adobe announced the introduction of new functions in October. The improvements are aimed at SMEs and medium-sized retailers. Advanced features include integration with Adobe Stock, an Amazon sales channel for the UK, a cloud infrastructure with Microsoft, and a product suggestion tool with Adobe Sensei.

