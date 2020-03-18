Maggie Griffin lifeless: Comedian Kathy Griffin’s wisecracking mom was 99

LOS ANGELES — The mother of comic Kathy Griffin, who impressed quite a few of the jokes in her well known daughter’s stand-up routines, has died. Maggie Griffin was 99.

“My Mom, the a single and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away” Tuesday, Kathy Griffin tweeted. “I am gutted. My ideal pal. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared.”

The sweet, impish and swift-tongued Maggie Griffin, who lifted her daughter in Oak Park with partner John, was a frequent presence in her daughter’s truth demonstrate, “Kathy Griffin: My Lifestyle on the D-Record,” in the early 2000s. Extra frequently than not, she was holding a glass of wine.

Maggie Griffin’s 2010 memoir, “Tip It! The World In accordance to Maggie,” was named for her catchphrase, a suggestion on how to dispense the final drops of wine from a box.

Addressing her lovers, Kathy Griffin stated in her tweet: “I’m so grateful you guys acquired to be part of her daily life. You understood her. You cherished her. She realized it.

“Oh, and OF System she went on St Patrick’s Working day,” Griffin went on, followed by 3 damaged-heart emojis.

Griffin told Men and women in 1997 that she developed her dark perception of humor by seeing her mother, a hospital administrator, and the relaxation of her spouse and children in Oak Park.

“I arrive from a veritable Irish Catholic freak present,” she stated then. “My parents however believe it’s the Depression.”

Griffin disclosed on Twitter in January 2019 that her mom experienced “rapidly fallen into the throes of dementia.”

“Her head was so by natural means fast, humorous, and good,” the comedian wrote. “No a single could get just about anything past her. Observing that slip away so rapid has been devastating.