Maggie Gyllenhaal plays Elvis’ mother in Baz Luhrmann Biopic

Maggie Gyllenhaal plays Elvis’ mother in Baz Luhrmann’s biography

The Hollywood reporter shared this The Great Gatsby Director Baz Luhrmann’s aspiring biopic of legendary rock star Elvis Presley has found another new entry in the form of Oscar nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal, who is committed to being the mother of musician Gladys Presley.

Austin Butler (Once upon a time in Hollywood. The dead don’t die) starring Elvis alongside Oscar winner Tom Hanks (A nice day in the neighborhood. The post), Presley’s managers Colonel Tom Parker and Olivia DeJonge (The visit) who will play Presley’s only wife Priscilla.

The film will explore the life and music of Elvis through its complicated relationship with its manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Parker spotted Presley when he was just a stranger and quickly moved in as his only representative. Parker was responsible for several milestones, including Presley’s record deal with RCA and his successful acting career.

The currently unnamed Elvis Biopic is directed by Luhrmann, who will direct, and BAFTA winner Craig Pearce (Romeo + Juliet. Moulin Rouge!). Luhrmann is next to the Oscar winner Catherine Martin (The Great Gatsby), Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss. Andrew Mittman will act as executive producer

It has already been reported that the budget for the project is still being ironed out. The Warner Bros. film will be shot in Queensland, Australia early next year. The release of the film is scheduled for October 1, 2021.

