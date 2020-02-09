Maggie Gyllenhaal plays Elvis Presley’s mother in a new Baz Luhrmann film | show business

Maggie Gyllenhaal was tapped to play Elvis Presley’s mother in Baz Luhrmann’s musical drama untitled. – AFP picture

LOS ANGELES, February 9 – Maggie Gyllenhaal was tapped to play Elvis Presley’s mother in Baz Luhrmann’s undisclosed musical drama about the King of Rock and Roll.

The actress will play Gladys Presley in the upcoming film, which also features Austin Butler in the title role, as well as Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley’s crib, Colonel Tom Parker and Olivia DeJonge as Elvis’ wife Priscilla Presley.

Based on screenplays by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, the film examines the star’s relationship with his manager as a young performer and how he ultimately evolved from humble, low-dirt conditions to change the face of music.

Production is expected to begin in the spring of this year with the film debut on October 1, 2021 in cinemas. The project marks Luhrmann’s first film since his 2013 adaptation of The Great Gatsby with Leonardo DiCaprio (via Variety). – AFP Relax News