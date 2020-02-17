[magic-johnson,-jennifer-hudson-guide-tribute-for-kobe-bryant-forward-of-all-star-sport-in-chicago]

CHICAGO (KABC) — The late Kobe Bryant was honored by some of basketball’s best forward of the All-Star Video game in Chicago on Sunday.

Corridor of Famer Magic Johnson led a tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers wonderful and longtime commissioner David Stern, who passed absent in January.

Johnson led the group – which chanted “Kobe! Kobe!” – in an 8-second minute of silence, a nod to the number Bryant wore the very first half of his job.

Chicagoan Jennifer Hudson also executed as visuals of Bryant flashed on a big screen guiding the phase. South Aspect item Common adopted with a rap focused to the terrific gamers from the town as effectively as Bryant in advance of main the introductions of players. Then singer-songwriter Chaka Khan sang the nationwide anthem.

The festivities were in Michael Jordan’s longtime household of Chicago for the first time considering the fact that 1988. But Bryant cast a enormous shadow more than them.

The 5-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star and his 13-12 months-aged daughter Gianna ended up amongst the 9 folks killed three months ago when their helicopter crashed into a mountainside close to Los Angeles.

NBA renames All-Star Activity MVP award for late Kobe Bryant

It can be also the initial All-Star Activity considering that the MVP award was renamed in honor of Bryant, who became the youngest player to at any time enjoy in an All-Star Activity when he made his debut in 1998 at age 19.

The activity started out with players on Team LeBron are donning Gianna’s No. two on their jersey, and customers of Staff Giannis are donning Kobe’s No. 24. All gamers also are sporting a patch with 9 stars in honor of the victims of the crash.

The league is also making an attempt to come to grips with the demise of Stern, who served flip the NBA into a world-wide powerhouse, on Jan. one adhering to a mind hemorrhage a several months previously.

The Related Push contributed to this report.