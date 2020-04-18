“Magna Apsara,” By Bishakh Som: NPR

There is something a bit shameful about Apsara Engine, the new comic book collection by Bishakh Som. The comic book world is all about the genre – superhero, sci-fi, fantasy, horror – and most of the time it’s pretty easy to match any book to its proper slot. Even highbrow graphic novels tend to rank themselves by the art style they employ and the types of stories they tell. Not this book, though. His images and concepts seem to come from their own place. Som’s imagination is scientific-fictional, without being particularly technological, mythical without being particularly traditional, and humanist without drawing any particular assumptions about where we, as a species, are headed.

You may classify these comics as “literary,” but Som’s approach to storytelling is not as deserving of its style and themes. Even the structure of the book keeps the reader off balance. Som spreads the tales of future civilizations and hybrid human animals with run-of-the-mill vignettes from contemporary life, so the reader never knows if there is anything odd that will really happen.

To intensify the suspense, Som people often do and say things that are a little off. In “Meena & Aparna,” a reunion between two friends is strangely charged with unspoken tension – a tension that remains unexplained even after it escalates. In “I Can See It You,” a woman meets her boyfriend’s ex, a mysterious figure radiating the occult strangeness. Or maybe the other woman is just a stalker with a strong personality; it’s hard to say.

The cryptic, virtuosic “Swandive” explores trans identity, a theme Som – which itself – addressed earlier. But even when Som doesn’t talk specifically about trans issues, Apsara Engine reflects what might be called trans aesthetics. By evading standard categories and reluctant familiar narrative patterns, the book is a testament to how trans experiences can teach us completely new ways of imagining our humanity.

Som’s artistic style violates borders. She employs traditional comic book techniques for page layout and character designs, and then sets them aside for a page turn. An iconically designed character, with a few efficient lines defining its features, will become lushly realistic at a pivotal moment. A story compiled into the usual square panels will suddenly burst into a series of descending and undetectable two-page spreads.

Such explosive transition moments provide a heartbeat to the book. It is a mesmerizing arrhythmia. The deception of what we think of as “ordinary life” is an ongoing motive, Som one explores through unexpected contexts. In “Come Back to Me,” a beautiful young woman goes into an internally mundane monologue while on the beach. Her reminiscences about the time she stole from her boyfriend, appearing above and below the drawings, continue to swell implacably even as she is pulled into the ocean by a siren.

In the “Apsara machine,” we see different views of a futuristically detailed, seductively futuristic world: bright apartment buildings, an interior frame of curved walls, a modernist cocktail lounge. But we also see the thoughts of residents, and they range from pedestrians to alarming. Even as one character composes a recipe (“Rice – 1/3 cup, Milk – 3 cups, Cardamom pods …”) another is calling friends in search of her daughter (“‘Don’t worry’? Don’t tell me” Don’t worry “! I know where she is! Want to be part of MASSACRE?”

Som doesn’t always succeed in her attempts to find new ways to tell stories, but she’s always intriguing.

Even as these story snippets bring the reader back and forth, there is still another emotional asset that is expressed purely visually. During Apsara Engine, Som – who holds an M.A. in architecture and worked in the field for many years – alternating between geometric designs and smooth and curved linework. The latter is sometimes used to depict figures from Hindu mythology, such as the apsaras (celestial nymphs) of the title. The abssaras appear on the bark, dancing on the top of a rigid tracery.

But while the Apsara Engine is marked by these dualities – fluidity vs. geometry, India vs. West, nymph vs. machine – it is most noticeable when it leaves duality, and other well-worn literary tropes. Som doesn’t always succeed in her attempts to find new ways to tell stories, but she’s always intriguing. Best of all, she’s skeptical.

Etelka Lehoczky has written about books for The Atlantic, The Los Angeles Review of Books and The New York Times. She tweets on @EtelkaL.