Magnificence is very significantly in the eye of the beholder anytime Atletico arrive to play

Record tells us that Atletico Madrid’s 1- gain ahead of tonight’s Champions League previous-16 next leg at Anfield can make them heat favourites to development.

All through Diego Simeone’s 8 yrs as Atletico coach, his group have gained in some cases grudging admiration for their potential to defend with their backs to the wall, get extremely useful away aims at critical moments, and pull a cynical trick when required.

In 2015/16, Atletico travelled to Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich for a Champions League semi-remaining second leg holding a 1- direct.

Irrespective of becoming outplayed for most of the video game, they scraped via on absent goals just after Antoine Griezmann took edge of a Bayern defensive mistake, and goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved Thomas Muller’s penalty (the recreation concluded 2-2 on aggregate and Atletico went by way of on absent targets).

Development was more uncomplicated in opposition to Leicester in 2015/16 when Simeone’s aspect progressed simply to the very last 4 even with Jamie Vardy’s next-half strike.

Also relevant to this sport are the 2013/14 Champions League semi-finals, when the to start with leg in opposition to Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea at the Estadio Vicente Calderon finished scoreless. Atletico went 1- down in the first half at Stamford Bridge, but roared again to get 3-1.

In their most the latest trip to England, Simeone’s aspect survived Sime Vrsaljko’s early sending off at the Emirates, nabbing a critical absent intention when Griezmann yet again pounced on a slip by Laurent Koscielny, hence staying on training course to acquire the 2018 Europa League.

About the previous ten years, nobody in Europe has been superior at controlling the predicament around the 180 minutes in huge European ties. Especially immediately after initial manoeuvring them selves into an useful situation — as Atletico did with Saul Niguez’s early target in the initial leg at household to Liverpool very last thirty day period. Their ability to hang on in game titles when items are heading in opposition to them, only to swing the momentum again their way when the prospect provides itself, has been unmatched.

Football does not stand however, however, and a good deal has transformed at Atletico in excess of the final pair of decades. Very last summer observed Griezmann depart for Barcelona, when grizzled leaders like Gabi Fernandez, Diego Godin, and Fernando Torres have also remaining as portion of a generational change in the latest several years.

Even last time there have been signals that Simeone’s staff were losing some of their edge. Atletico ended up deserved 2- winners over Juventus in a Champions League previous 16 1st leg at the Wanda Metropolitano, in a astonishingly dominant general performance towards a supposedly remarkable opponent reminiscent of the earn over Liverpool final thirty day period.

It was all set up for a vintage backs-to-the-wall defence in the 2nd leg in Turin — but rather, Atletico surrendered rather meekly, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick sent Juve as a result of to the past 8.

The 2019/20 campaign has also revealed plenty of signs that Simeone’s existing aspect lack the steel and willpower of the previous. New arrivals like Kieran Trippier, Thomas Lemar, and Joao Felix have not still proven they have the grit and nous of their predecessors. Absent benefits have also been a issue for Atletico all season, with just four wins on the street in all competitions.

A previously super-limited defence has also been conceding sloppy objectives. It is startling that Atletico’s only thoroughly clean sheet in their previous five game titles in all competitions arrived in the 1st leg versus Liverpool.

That implies however that Atletico can however elevate their recreation when it truly matters. The way their new-glimpse facet ended up capable to seriously get underneath the skins of Klopp and his players in the 1st leg also implies that Simeone’s new crew have not dropped all of their aged wiles.

Though Klopp has been suggesting this 7 days that Atletico’s players may be intimidated by the Anfield ambiance, the memory of Juventus 12 months ago has dominated their considering forward of this check out to Merseyside.

“We have the lesson of previous time, and what happened to us in Turin, and we don’t want that to come about once more,” stated club captain Koke, 1 of the survivors in the current aspect.

“We lacked depth and aggression in that game, we ended up not Atletico Madrid. We know that when we are intense and aggressive and go for the match, we can compete with anybody. As we did towards Liverpool in the to start with video game. That is the basis for this team and we have to show that on Wednesday.”

Simeone and his staff can get the field tonight figuring out that they have been in equivalent scenarios just before, versus just as amazing opponents, and identified a way to development. The issue now is irrespective of whether this season’s Atletico have the similar steel and nous as their predecessors. The response will occur at Anfield tonight.

Oblak Vrsaljko, Savic, Felipe, Lodi Koke, Llorente, Partey, Niguez Felix, Morata.