Magnitude 5.9 shock again rocks earthquake stunned Puerto Rico – Boston Herald

From DANICA COTO

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 shook Puerto Rico on Saturday and caused millions of dollars in damage along the south coast of the island, where previous recent earthquakes have toppled homes and schools.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 8:54 hour (1254 GMT) earthquake hit 8 miles (13 kilometers) southeast of Guanica at a shallow depth of 5 km. It was followed by various aftershocks, including a magnitude 5.2 shade less than two minutes later.

No injuries or deaths were reported, officials said.

The Saturday earthquake occurred four days after an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 in the same area and amid a wave of more than 1,200 mostly small earthquakes in the last 15 days, all at shallow depths.

Government Wanda Vazquez estimated the damage from Tuesday’s earthquake at $ 110 million, with a total of 559 affected structures. She said her administration immediately released $ 2 million for six of the most affected municipalities.

Vázquez is looking for a major disaster statement from the US government, which would release more federal funds.

As a result of the Saturday earthquake, the Electric Power Authority of Puerto Rico said that failures were reported in many parts of South Puerto Rico and that crews were assessing potential damage at power plants. Officials said they would also go back to reassess all previously inspected structures, given the power of the Saturday earthquake.

Deputy Mayor Elizabeth Ocasio in the southern coastal city of Ponce told The Associated Press that officials have closed the city center and two other nearby areas because of a weakened infrastructure.

“A building has completely collapsed,” she said. “There is a lot of historical infrastructure in Ponce.”

Bárbara Cruz, a public prosecutor who was in Ponce when the new earthquake struck, said that concrete remains hit the sidewalk while buildings continued to crumble.

“Everyone is out on the street,” she said.

More landslides and damaged homes were reported, along with serious cracks on a bridge in the southwestern coastal town of Guanica, where Aurea Santiago, a 57-year-old resident, said she saw large boulders fall on a nearby road.

“We’ve been through a lot, but what’s important is that we live and that people help us,” she said.

The quake, initially calculated at magnitude 6.0, was the strongest shock since Tuesday’s earthquake 6.4 – the most powerful that hit the island in a century. That temblor killed one person, injured nine others, and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and various schools and businesses in the southwestern region of the island.

More than 4,000 people stayed in shelters, many afraid to return to their homes, and others unable to do so due to major damage.

The director of the Electric Power Authority of Puerto Rico ordered the temporary closure of the company’s largest plant, which crews had inspected for damage caused by previous earthquakes.

The ground in southwestern Puerto Rico has been shaking since December 28, with more than 1,280 earthquakes, of which more than 100 were felt and more than 70 with a force of 3.5 or greater.

NASA reported on Friday that the earthquakes in parts of South Puerto Rico had moved a whopping 14 centimeters (5.5 inches), based on satellite images before and after the temblors.

Víctor Huérfano, director of the seismic network of Puerto Rico, told the AP that he expects even more aftershocks due to the last major.

“It’s going to breathe new life into an unstable situation,” he said, adding that seismologists are studying which errors were triggered. “It’s a complex zone.”