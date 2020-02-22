[magnitude-four.3-earthquake-strikes-northern-california]

Helicopter pilot in Bryant crash experienced FAA violation in 2015



LOS ANGELES (AP) — The pilot of a helicopter that crashed into a Southern California hillside, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, was reprimanded five years ago for flying without authorization into airspace although he had minimized visibility, according to a Federal Aviation Administration enforcement record.

Ara Zobayan was endorsed by an FAA investigator immediately after he violated FAA rules by crossing into busy airspace in the vicinity of Los Angeles Intercontinental Airport on May possibly 11, 2015, in accordance to the history, which was initially reported Friday by the Los Angeles Instances.