[magnitude-four.3-earthquake-strikes-northern-california]

Helicopter pilot in Bryant crash experienced FAA violation in 2015
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The pilot of a helicopter that crashed into a Southern California hillside, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, was reprimanded five years ago for flying without authorization into airspace although he had minimized visibility, according to a Federal Aviation Administration enforcement record.
Ara Zobayan was endorsed by an FAA investigator immediately after he violated FAA rules by crossing into busy airspace in the vicinity of Los Angeles Intercontinental Airport on May possibly 11, 2015, in accordance to the history, which was initially reported Friday by the Los Angeles Instances.
CHP pursues motor vehicle on chase into Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities pursued a vehicle as it headed by Southern California highways and into the Grapevine Thursday night just north of Castaic.
Nexstar sister station KTLA reviews a black sedan was likely at high speeds through Burbank and the San Fernando Valley on northbound Interstate 5.
California sues Trump administration to block water guidelines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California sued the Trump administration on Thursday to block new regulations that would let farmers just take much more drinking water from the state’s major river units, arguing it would thrust endangered populations of delta smelt, chinook salmon and steelhead trout to extinction.
The federal policies govern how a lot drinking water can be pumped out of the watersheds of the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers, which move from the Sierra Nevada mountains to the San Francisco Bay and offer the point out with significantly of its h2o for a bustling agriculture marketplace that materials two-thirds of the country’s fruits and nuts and additional than a third of its greens.
