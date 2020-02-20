Thursday, February 20, 2020
[Magnitude four.5 earthquake jolts Chiba Prefecture space]

[magnitude-four.5-earthquake-jolts-chiba-prefecture-space]


The epicenter of the earthquake that happened on Feb. 20 at 12: 53 p.m. is situated in Chiba Prefecture | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL Company

A magnitude four.five earthquake, which calculated 4 on the shindo (depth) scale, was detected at a depth of 30 kilometers in northeastern Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday at 12: 53 p.m.

There is now no tsunami warning in result.

As a precaution, these around coastal spots are encouraged to go to larger ground.

Much more details:

  • Thorough data about this earthquake from the Japan Meteorological Agency site
  • An rationalization of shindo, Japan’s earthquake depth scale.
  • A manual to what to do right before, for the duration of and right after an earthquake.
  • Our portal for catastrophe-relevant data

The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on Feb. 20 at 12:53 p.m. is located in Chiba Prefecture | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY

