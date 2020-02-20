[magnitude-four.5-earthquake-jolts-chiba-prefecture-space]

A magnitude four.five earthquake, which calculated 4 on the shindo (depth) scale, was detected at a depth of 30 kilometers in northeastern Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday at 12: 53 p.m.

There is now no tsunami warning in result.

As a precaution, these around coastal spots are encouraged to go to larger ground.

