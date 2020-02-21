[magnitude-three.1-earthquake-hits-in-close-proximity-to-ridgecrest]

BPD on the lookout for suspect needed in Carl’s Jr. armed robbery



The Bakersfield Police Department is wanting for a suspect wanted for an armed theft at a Carl’s Jr. past month.

The department explained the theft occurred on Jan. 27 at the Carl’s Jr. positioned at 815 Serious Highway. The suspect entered the restaurant, brandished a firearm at staff members and demanded money just before fleeing on foot, BPD explained.