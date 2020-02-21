[magnitude-three.1-earthquake-hits-in-close-proximity-to-ridgecrest]

BPD on the lookout for suspect needed in Carl’s Jr. armed robbery
The Bakersfield Police Department is wanting for a suspect wanted for an armed theft at a Carl’s Jr. past month.
The department explained the theft occurred on Jan. 27 at the Carl’s Jr. positioned at 815 Serious Highway. The suspect entered the restaurant, brandished a firearm at staff members and demanded money just before fleeing on foot, BPD explained.
Costco to ban non-users from foods court
If you recurrent the Costco foods court for low cost very hot canine and pizza, but you are not a member, you aren’t heading to be equipped to do that for significantly for a longer time.
Costco suggests obtaining products from the food court docket has often required a membership. They just have not enforced it – till now.
Fallen Porterville firefighter to be laid to relaxation in Delano following 7 days
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Porterville Fireplace Capt. Ray Figueroa, who was killed this week battling a fireplace at the Porterville library, will be laid to relaxation in his hometown of Delano on Tuesday.
The Delano Police Office stated a services will start off at 10 a.m. at St Mary’s Church, 916 Lexington St., with a procession afterward to the North Kern cemetery, located at 627 Austin Road. This will be the only general public event in Delano to honor Figueroa, in accordance to his spouse and children.
