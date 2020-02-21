[magnitude-three.five-earthquake-shakes-nnw-of-castaic]

No arrests made in death of gentleman found at Bakersfield park final yr



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After one year, police say there are no suspects in the loss of life of male who was located at a local park.

The body of Manpreet Singh Gill was discovered at Belle Terrace Park in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. 20, 2019. He was 28 a long time previous.