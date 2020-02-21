[magnitude-three.five-earthquake-shakes-nnw-of-castaic]

No arrests made in death of gentleman found at Bakersfield park final yr
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After one year, police say there are no suspects in the loss of life of male who was located at a local park.
The body of Manpreet Singh Gill was discovered at Belle Terrace Park in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. 20, 2019. He was 28 a long time previous.
Hundreds flip out for yearly Kern County GOP Lincoln Working day Supper fundraiser
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A single day immediately after President Trump visited Bakersfield, a different nationwide figure designed a stop in the Golden Empire.
Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, sent the keynote address to extra than 500 people today Thursday night at the Kern County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Working day Dinner fundraiser.
Law enforcement look for for lacking 53-calendar year-previous male
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are inquiring for support to obtain a guy claimed lacking on Feb. three.
Dennis Reeves was documented lacking by family associates who supplied the photo earlier mentioned.
