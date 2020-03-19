Magnolia Selects March Titles & Membership Discounted

New to Stream: Magnolia Selects March titles & special lower price subscription

As viewers continue on to glimpse for a lot more and a lot more alternate sorts of streaming leisure in March, Magnolia Selects has introduced a new checklist of titles premiering this thirty day period which includes the polarizing Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) documentary I’m Nonetheless Here and the James McAvoy-led dark comedy Filth.

Also, Magnolia Selects is now the exclusive streaming desired destination for a trio of Academy Award winner Bong Joon Ho’s films, including Barking Pet dogs Really do not Chunk, The Host and Mother. In celebration, Magnolia Selects is supplying 50% off an yearly membership to the streaming assistance (Orig. $49.99, now $24.99) for a minimal time.

In addition to the new titles, the studio’s style channel DOX is featuring a particular discounted yearly membership for $15, 50 % the regular $30 charge, which is available only to new subscribers who make it earlier the free of charge seven-day demo period of time. The channel, created for moviegoers that love specially curated docuseries and award-successful documentaries, will give the deal from now right up until March 31

New to Stream on Magnolia: March

Out there 3/3

Amusement

Gonzo

The Lady in the Car or truck With Eyeglasses and a Gun

Past Circus

Stage Fright

The Wave

Readily available 3/10

District B13

I’m Continue to Listed here

The Final Working day on Mars

The Sacrament

We Are the Ideal



Accessible 3/17

Filth

Hammer of the Gods

A Area at the Table

The Proper Variety of Erroneous

Obtainable 3/24

Tidal Wave

Accessible 3/31

Best Evening At any time