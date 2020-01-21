Magnum: a buyer’s guide for their best Magnum albums

In their prime 80s prime, Magnum was all about big, bold pump rock; the makers of grandiose music who demanded absorption in his fantasy flights. For those who couldn’t make the leap with them, they were an innocent face, a bunch of middle-aged Brummies in permanent and leather pants, singing about wild swans and sleeping lions.

Somewhat out of place, Magnum also felt a bit out of time. Their big breakthrough, forged by the success of their best album, On A Storyteller’s Night, came just too late. When they finally arrived in LA to make a big budget record, it was 1990 – Nevermind was released a year later.

Although things never completely fell into place commercially, Magnum artistically succeeded on their own, single terms. Guitarist Tony Clarkin, who wrote the entire catalog, has produced a number of gems that compete with something else in the genre. Bob Catley’s vocals are just as underestimated as Clarkin’s songwriting. Together they fit perfectly.

They started out as covers in 1972, but four years later they only got really good when they started to play Clarkin’s songs and built up a following in a local residence. The band was a big live draw long before they signed a record deal, and their reputation grew further when they supported Judas Priest during the latter’s Sin After Sin tour.

Magnum signed with Jet, the label of Don Arden, the father of Sharon Osbourne. Over the next seven years, they supported Whitesnake, Blue Oyster Cult, Def Leppard and Tygers Of Pan Tang, and released four studio albums and a live set that upset the lower regions of the charts.

They had almost become men. The Jet deal expired and for a while it seemed like Magnum was ready. Clarkin has endured a period of serious illness and Catley considered looking for a new band. But at his lowest point, Clarkin rallied, grabbed a guitar and wrote the songs that became On A Storyteller’s Night, the album that transformed their fortune.

Even the departure of the old keyboardist Mark Stanway in 2016 did not stop Magnum – 2018’s Lost On The Road To Eternity was one of the band’s most successful albums to date.

Magnum has survived and they have built a catalog that has been following for four decades. They have never followed trends and have therefore remained free of their demands. And along the way they have produced some of the best moments of pumping.

Magnum’s new album The Serpent Rings is now out.

On A Storyteller’s Night (FM / Revolver, 1985)

With things almost falling apart, everything came together on an album that offered the perfect combination of music, themes and images. The songs easily split into two types: epic songs such as How Far Jerusalem, the title track and Les Morts Dansant; and great pop rockers such as Just Like An Arrow, Two Hearts, Steel Your Heart and Before First Light.

There was something human and moving about those songs. Here was an unworldly album in which the listener could completely get lost, only to appear, blinking and guilty-pleasant, an hour or so later.

Wings Of Heaven (Polydor, 1988)

Magnum got an important deal on A Storyteller’s Night and their second album for Polydor was a fitting big answer to their improved circumstances. Wild Swan was a special highlight. In many ways it contained all the strengths and weaknesses of the band; a magical, lofty tune that might just sound silly from the context.

Clarkin has also nailed the pop songs: Days Of No Trust and Start Talking Love made the Top 40, a remarkable revival for a band that almost died a few years earlier. The most interesting of all were a few less direct songs: Pray For The Day and One Step Away added depth to an album with a lot of breadth.

Chase The Dragon (Jet, 1982)

Chase The Dragon is without a doubt the most commercially and artistically successful album from the years of Magnum with Jet.

Clarkin’s favorite themes quickly began to settle: there was an anti-war number in opener Soldier Of The Line, a lighter-crowd puller in Sacred Hour, and a number of precursors of better songs that would appear on … Storyteller’s Night, The Spirit and The Lights Burned out. Heard in the context of later releases, Chase The Dragon is the album the sound of Magnum that carefully sketches their future.

Vigilante (Polydor, 1986)

Vigilante offered an excellent set of songs – Lonely Night and Midnight (You Won’t Be Sleeping) are from the top drawer of Clarkin – but they were stuck in a bizarre production job of Queen’s Roger Taylor and distributed in a cover that was better suited for My Little Pony toy package.

It was a case of what could have been. Taylor had the synthesizers so high in the mix that they reached the maximum parp factor; keyboard flourishes on the title track sounded like a furious church organist. The fact that Vigilante can handle this attack had a lot to do with the well-crafted songs and the consistency of Catley’s singing.

Goodnight LA ​​(Polydor, 1990)

This was Magnum’s shot at America’s breaking. The band traveled to LA to collaborate with Keith Olsen, who had produced hitalbums for Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake and the Scorpions. Jim Vallance and Russ Ballard were also brought in to write with Clarkin.

It was heavy artillery. But in an effort to increase their appeal, they simply diluted everything that made them different. Rockin’s chair was a heady start, Only A Memory and Heartbroke And Busted dripped with melody, and the rest was shiny, high-end radio rock, but they lacked the quaint twist of Englishness that characterized them. A farewell with Polydor soon followed. View Deal

Princess Alice And The Broken Arrow (SPV, 2007)

Revitalized, devoted again and with a great album in Brand New Morning (2004) behind them, Magnum produced a high point in the late career in Princess Alice And The Broken Arrow. There is a vague concept that revolves around the title character, but the songs are powerful on their own.

When we are younger, Magnum is at its best, just like the closing You’ll Never Sleep. They book books like Brothers We Stand, Out of the Shadows and Dragons Are Real, all long, epic beautiful rockers that are Magnum View Deal

Lost On The Road To Eternity (Steamhammer / SPV, 2018)

You have to admire the unwavering perseverance of Tony Clarkin and Bob Catlin, the creative core of Magnum who, while proudly walking in the 1970s, still keep Tolkienesque cover designer Rodney Matthews at a rate of more than every other year one album, and touring with a tenacity that would exhaust many men half their age.

The quantity does not decrease the quality either. Yes, these 11 songs could have been released just as easily in 1987 as in 2018, but what difference does it make, when Peaches And Cream has a chorus, it’s an earwig before it’s even finished, and the Smoke On The Water-style riff from Storm Baby is impossible to resist. View Deal

Kingdom Of Madness (Jet, 1978)

The album Kingdom Of Madness was recorded in 1976, but remained in the can for almost two years. The delay cut both ways: 1978 was overwhelmed by the newly emerging punk rock, so an album of proggie sci-fi songs was not about to reform the musical landscape. But Magnum toured hard while they waited, and the album found its home among fans who were already familiar with the songs.

It is now a piece from that time, but there were hints of what would come through the strong melodies of In The Beginning and in the boiling riff of the title track. Magnum had gone their own way from the start. View Deal

The Eleventh Hour (Jet, 1983)

In addition to financial constraints that Tony Clarkin places in the producer’s seat and rows of Jet records that delayed the release, The Eleventh Hour is a troubled record, full of heavy, world-tired songs. Sometimes it seems to chase The Dragon’s blueprint: The Prize and Vicious Companions rewrite the spirit of The Spirit, while other tunes were baroque and complex.

Clarkin’s natural ear for a pop melody was clear on Hit And Run, but it was a rare carefree moment. Magnum should put more effort into it before they found the vision that … Storyteller’s Night made such a huge step forward.

Brand New Morning (SPV, 2004)

Bob Catley described the text of Brand New Morning as “Like the first day of the rest of your life. Just wake up and start living. “Such a philosophy was hard to win. Magnum had survived the dissolution of the late 90s and was slowly regaining ground.

Their comeback album, Breath Of Life (2002), was strong and Brand New Morning was even stronger, a beautiful combination of epic moments such as the title track and The Blue And The Gray, and more introspective songs such as I’ll Breathe For You. The images were apocalyptic, but the atmosphere of Magnum was nicer and more vital than it had been for ten years.