Magnum is sending free ice cream kits to Londoners for the duration of the heatwave this 7 days

The weather is good, but we can barely call likely out for an ice cream and essential purchasing trip.

But fairly than swapping baking banana bread for making an attempt (and no doubt failing) to make your personal ice cream, Magnum is sending out free Do it yourself kits.

Not only will these kits allow bored Londoners to get innovative and appreciate a treat, but finest of all they’re free of charge.

The kits, which involve Magnum Ruby, the world’s initially pairing of ice product and what is claimed to be the fourth form of chocolate, Ruby, can be ordered by way of Deliveroo this Friday, April 24 for both by yourself or as a gift for someone you want to deal with.

The full package options:

The newly released Magnum Ruby

Much liked toppings this kind of as Freeze Dried Raspberry Crumble, fudge brownie pieces and signature Magnum M coins, additionally dim chocolate to soften and drizzle on your masterpiece

A handy how-to information and three bespoke recipes encouraged by wonderful British summertime classics

The tutorial will help creators layout a far more basic Magnum, but we believe it really is far better to go whole on youngster and just top rated the ice-product with every thing you can get your palms on.

It is generally an at-home replica of what you can do at a person of Magnum’s past pop-up Enjoyment Retailers.

To buy a Make My Magnum package from Deliveroo, merely head in this article on Friday and form in your postcode. You superior be speedy even though – you will find only 300 kits nationwide on a initial arrive, initially served foundation.

Send out shots of your creations to ellie.mckinnell@reachplc.com to attribute on our Facebook page.