Magnum: On A Storyteller’s Night – Album of the week Club review

Magnum: On A Storyteller’s Night

(Credit: FM Records)

How far Jerusalem

Just like an arrow

On the night of a storyteller

For the first light

Les Morts Dansant

Endless Love

Two hearts

Steal your heart

All the eyes of England

The last dance

The material Magnum songwriter Tony Clarkin wrote for On A Storyteller’s Night was spun by his specific and peculiar vision of a rustic and charming Britain; a Great Britain where Tolkien met Rupert Brooke in a haze of student union dope smoke.

It was a tone and style he had developed on about five albums of galloping pump pride, the most successful on Magum’s third album, “82’s Chase The Dragon. But the next The Eleventh Hour, an inflated rewrite of Chase The Dragon, contained all the splendor and none of the charm.

It was as if The Eleventh Hour was a harbinger of the bad times, a Jonah from an album that Magnum almost dragged down with.

The band made a number of half-hearted plans to split up after a performance at the Reading festival in 1983. Then Clarkin fell ill and the future became even more bleak. Magnum’s drummer, Kex Gorin, left to play with Robin George. Mark Stanway, the keyboard player from Magnum, also helped George, and he would also join Phil Lynott’s new band, Grand Slam. Singer Bob Catley called Classic Rock journalist Malcolm Dome and asked him if he knew bands that were looking for a singer.

With Magnum almost falling apart, everything came together on an album that offered the perfect combination of music, themes and images. The songs easily split into two types: epic songs such as How Far Jerusalem, the title track and Les Morts Dansant; and great pop rockers such as Just Like An Arrow, Two Hearts, Steel Your Heart and Before First Light.

All songs were imbued with Clarkin’s idiosyncratic vision of an anachronistic England: a land of sultry skies and dim alehouses. It was capricious, certainly and shamelessly ambitious, but it was also honest and genuine. It was also monstrously cool. But for all its complicated and lofty content, the album On A Storyteller’s Night had a very natural appeal.

Every week, Album of the Week Club listens and discusses the relevant album, votes about how good it is and publishes our findings, with the aim of giving people reliable reviews and the wider rock community the opportunity to contribute.

Join the group now.

Other albums released in May 1985

Brothers in Arms – Dire Straits

Brother Where You Bound – Supertramp

Soldiers under command – Stryper

Power of the night – Savatage

Shaken ‘n’ Stirred – Robert Plant

Seven Wishes – Night Ranger

The Confessor – Joe Walsh

The return … – Bathory

Hellbound – Warlock

Fear No Evil – Grim Reaper

Le Parc – Tangerine Dream

Single nut – black flag

What they said …

“Away from the beauty of rock, it keeps the big sound with a commercial advantage and solid production, and not one turkey in sight. From the opener How Far Jerusalem and the classical atmospheric title track to The Last Dance, guitar and keyboards and Clarkin’s guitar – and number writing go well together, with Catley’s vocals as powerful as ever. “(Get ready to rock)

“A bit too cheesy and light to be part of the New Wave or British Heavy Metal or the neo-prog scene, but a little too heavy and complex to be AOR hard rock in the middle of the road, Magnum has a course plotted between genres she finds in great shape with this album. “(Metal Music Archives)

“As in almost every 80s pompous rock album, the keyboards are the main attraction. They paint the bigger picture, they set the tone of the album and yes, they are beautiful. It’s all about the melodies, and boy are they great. Example Just Like An Arrow, a very typical rock song from the 80s. Although it is nothing special, you can help it, but enjoy the energy, the melody. “(Sputnuk music)

What you said …

Craig Martin: I have never heard Magnum so far, I come to this album without preconceived ideas. I don’t have any other output to judge against.

So until 2020, I hear an album that sounds a lot of its time. Dramatic, keyboard-laden AOR with your typical sounding vocals and predictable lyrics. But it works, and it works so damn well that I wish I had discovered this when it was first released.

There is much more than what you first think. An album that must have been a gem before its time. I can now dive into their catalog with great excitement.

Roland Bearne: I had been ignoring Magnum for years: there was always another “must have” album to buy with my eternally low budget. I bought Wings Of Heaven and I still love it – because I love it too. Clarkin composes such quality in both songs and sounds and Bob Catley is just a legend.

I have seen him win an audience from clubs (during his solo tours and with Hard Rain) to major festivals. Sublime singer. His interpretation and tone are just fantastic (and he’s a nice guy). Storytellers are a gem – especially them – but it’s a great listening experience. I have always felt that Magnum is more than the sum of its parts. Beautifully delivered anthemic splendor and rather overlooked. Great to have this as the album of the week.

Carl Black: I have only heard one Magnum album so far. I think it was when they went through a Bon Jovi phase. So I enter this with a slight shudder. Generally it is OK. Abut half and half. The first number and the title number and a few others are a bit more complex. They kept me interested, and I would like more songs like this.

The others were a bit of meat and potatoes, trying to be American radio rock. It also sounds a bit dated and “of its time”. The keyboard sound pushes it into a certain era and leaves it there. I thought they could be used as a soundtrack for Miami Vice or (and here’s one thing) Magnum P.I .. Could have been really good for me, but the 80s have a lot to justify.

Chris McGlyn: Before a comment can be written about the songs from this album, the first comment must be made about the cover art of Rodney Matthews; A man who is responsible for many an excellent album cover, but this is really one of his best. It perfectly reflects the atmosphere of the album, while a group of fantasy brothers gather around a table to listen to the stories of a storyteller. After seeing the cover, the music contains no surprise, except for the constant quality.

OASN is really one of Tony Clarkin’s best songs, and that really says something. How Far Jerusalem opens in a grand, epic style, with Just Like An Arrow in perfect ‘radio rock’ style. Les Morts Dansant closes side one in a sea of ​​waving arms.

Two Hearts, All England’s Eyes … the consistency of songwriting is amazing, but it’s the title track On A Story Teller’s Night that I never get tired of. When this song is on the radio, it immediately comes out on the volume! It is the soundtrack of the album cover and although the chorus is simple, it is so effective, I never want it to end.

I can’t say anything about playing the band, but of course special mention must be made to the Mad Hatter lead singer, Bob Catley. Quality voice and pomp rock hand gestures. Bob is a British rock legend. It is at least a 9/10.

Marco LG: I discovered Magnum in the early nineties, when they published Goodnight L.A. and Sleepwalking. At the time, they were very much an AOR band, with the large power ballads and many other elements that really didn’t age well. Their early albums, on the other hand, had a much louder sound, more akin to hard rock or even heavy metal (at least in the early 1980s meaning of the term).

The transformation began with On A Storyteller’s Night, which is right in between the two extremes. In my opinion one of the best albums of Magnum, it contains many heavy rock elements without burying them all under a carpet of cheap keys. Highlights for me are How Far Jerusalem, Les Mort Dansant and Two Hearts, but I honestly enjoy the entire listening experience every time.

Tony Clarkin’s talent for matching irresistible melodies with elegant guitar work has kept Magnum on the verge of superstarhood in the 1980s and early 1990s, but without ever achieving it. In the late 90s, when such success became inviolable for melodic rock in general, the band dissolved. Tony and Bob Catley have re-concentrated their craft in Hard Rain before returning to the main Magnum project and without the pressure of scoring hits, their albums have since become much more consistent.

Yet the elegance of On A Storyteller’s Night is something very unique in their catalog, precisely because of that sound from the mid-80s and those keyboards from the mid-80s. The perfect balance between rock and pop, guitar and keyboard, leather jackets and permanent hair. Top marks from me!

Chris Downie: It is impossible to see this album as something other than perhaps the most crucial moment in the long and renowned recording career of Magnum and while that should in no way diminish the importance of other highlights, such as the excellent debut Kingdom of Madness or the monumental commercial peak of Wings of Heaven to name just two, this release bridges the gap between the programmed hard rock of the former and the stylish AOR of the latter.

Few bands, before or since, have succeeded in exceeding the fine line between commercial splendor and intelligent hard rock songfare, as well as Magnum and the pure quality of, for example, Far Far Jerusalem and All England’s Eyes, stood the test of time brilliantly after 35 years. Even the deep cuts such as Endless Love and Two Hearts are of pure quality and there is no weak trace.

The fact that Magnum has lasted more than 40 years bears witness to both their continued quality in the live arena and their constant consistency of recorded output, but few claim that On A Storyteller’s Night is one of their top three and is rightly considered an iconic classic rock album by itself.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mp54T1lO3LE (/ embed)

John Davidson: I played Kingdom of Madness to death when it came out, but by the time On A Storytellers Night was released, I thought they would go ahead and not buy it.

I withdrew when they got a lot of air play on MTV (and rightly so), although they were a bit AOR and looked like a male / British version of the heart of the 1980s. It was, as they say, acceptable in the years 80.

When I finally went back and listened to A Storytellers Night, I thought it was pretty good, but I wasn’t blown away. There are some strong songs on it – Just Like an Arrow is a solid rocker, just like Two Hearts, and Les Morts Dansant is a certain favorite, but the sound of the album is generally very ‘of its time’.

If I want to hear these songs, I generally go to the live album The Spirit, which was released in 91. The songs are played just as live as on the album, and without the production styles “shoulder pads and hair spray” from the 80s that sounds a bit fresher and more attractive.

In general I have to admit that this week’s choice seems to be a bit back on last week’s classic. I think I’m going back to replaying my Rush albums.

Magnum may have played the same sport, but they were never completely in the same league. That said – as a live band they knew how to do that and at least praise for that. 7/10

Sandra Ford: A beautiful album. Clarkin’s talent for stories and poetry is wonderful, Catley interprets the words brilliantly and the music is just amazing. This is nowhere better illustrated than at Les Morts Dansants. This song never makes me cry, wherever I hear it, recorded or live. One of my favorite albums ever.

Carl Lewington: Was always a loser for some Rodney Matthews artworks! An album of two halves for me. Played dead first when it first came out, and Les Morts Dansant is still there as one of my favorite songs of all time. Every song on that side immediately caught my attention but can’t say the same for side two, apart from All England’s Eyes. He probably once only played the whole side two three or four times.

Mike Knoop: 1) An overly serious singer 2) A high ballad to rocker ratio 3) Keyboards over an entire hard rock album – Three things that are generally not a winning formula for me; but here it all works surprisingly, incredibly well. I didn’t know the album or the band before Monday, but I put Two Hearts and Just Like an Arrow in a heavy rotation and the rest of the album was running fast. Tony Clarkin has a flair for writing folk songs and the band, especially singer Bob Catley and – yes – keyboard player Mark Stanway, give the songs the right amount of handle. I feel that I keep coming back to On a Storyteller’s Night.

Steve Ballinger: Chase the Dragon was the one who hooked me to Magnum. I love that album. Storyteller’s Night was a different animal, much more polished, but still some great songs and easily the most accessible album the band had made so far. The start of a purple patch for them. For Magnum fans it is an absolute classic, and you can see why: it is “of its time”, AOR rock from the mid-80s but still a damn good album. Still getting plays on my machine.

Bill Griffin: This started with such a big promise with How Far Jerusalem, but the rest were wrong, although Les Morts Dansants was getting pretty close. The second side is generally better than the first, but does not have a striking track like the two mentioned.

Bob Catley’s voice reminds me of Chris Hamlet Thompson, who I know from Manfred Mann’s Earth Band. That is a good thing and I would say that he deserves better material than this.

Glenn Bannister: Before this album, my knowledge of Magnum was a single 45 single from Back To Earth, which was frankly inconspicuous. I remember seeing a number of songs playing on ETC, where Bob Catley sang in a pose and suggested that he had received the same performance advice as Prince George in Blackadder.

But after the purchase of the album it all seemed to have come together. The keyboard intro and the echo of the vocals on How Far Jerusalem shout that an epic story is coming, and after the rather ordinary Just Like An Arrow, the title track lets you reach for the Rodney Matthews artwork.

For me it is an album with two parts, songs that have epic quality and others that are harmless radio rockers. I always felt that there was the basis for a concept album, Jerusalem, Storyteller, Les Morts Dansant and the concluding duo of England’s Eyes and The Last Dance with a kind of melancholy link to a past of myths and legends. Still my favorite Magnum album and the album that saved their career.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNqNt4Q5ioE (/ embed)

Brian Carr: I can honestly say that I have never heard Magnum. Didn’t know what to expect with the artwork from the fantasy album, but wow, I never expected what I hear now. Glorious melodic rock bombast. I’m going to play this fun all week and it will definitely be added to my Apple Music library.

Iain Macaulay: The first time I heard that Magnum was part of the British TV Channel 4 program ECT. A great British Heavy Metal show from 1985 where bands would play live in a raw studio environment on Friday evening at 5.30 p.m. The show is famous for, among other things, Motorhead in white leather suits, Doro Pesch and Warlock, Phil Lynott and Gary Moore playing Out In The Fields. And the first TV broadcast from Venom for an unsuspecting audience. You can google Google videos of the versions.

I can’t remember what song it might have been on On A Storyteller’s Night, but I remember Bob Catley hanging over the audience while singing, just to keep his voice from broadcasting.

I have this album. I don’t know how, because I can’t remember buying it. I have never really been a fan, but I don’t like it either. Like An Arrow is a great song that I remember well. But nothing they have done since has had any effect on me. It’s just too light for me. Don’t get me wrong, they have some great musical ideas, I don’t make contact with them. And you can’t find fault with that coverage, absolutely brilliant. But like now, every time I mention them or hear songs from this album, I’m taken back to that TV show. Good memories. So I assume they had some effect on me, even though it was quite small.

Jochen Scholl: A milestone, a true classic. I remember that Magnum was compared to Marillion at the time. It was not right, but this album has passed the test. It was their highlight, from the symphonic openers to the single Just Like An Arrow “. The band previously made great albums and is doing quite well nowadays, but after Storyteller they lost some years in cheese.

Adam Ranger: I liked the first few albums, but they got a bit too 80s AOR (not surprising considering the time!) Many of my friends swore by this album and did not quit, which I rejected. Plus, I was listening to heavier or more alternative things at the time. I listened again tonight. It’s a solid album and I can see why it’s popular, but still too AOR and bombastic for my taste.

Michael Böcher: My first contact with Magnum. Saw the cover of the original LP on FM / Revolver records (something else) in our local store and was curious. It fits perfectly with the music, some fantasy-related, a little prog-influenced hard rock / AOR with a certain depth. The perfect soundtrack for playing fantasy games on the computer (at that time a Commodore 64) or reading the lord of the rings. It is the best moment of Magnum so far and a true classic from the 80s. I love how far Jerusalem, Les Morts Dansant and the title track, but the best song for me is All England’s Eyes. Just Like An Arrow is the perfect single, and the lesser-known songs are all fun too. So almost a perfect album that I regularly listen to. Simply amazing: 9/10.

Jonathan Novajosky: I’m not sure how I’ve ever heard of Magnum so far – they’re a band that I could definitely get into. This kind of melodic hard rock is completely in my street and I was sold immediately after Just Like an Arrow. The first three songs together with The Last Dance were striking to me, and everything else was hit or miss (although mostly hits). Many hard rock ballads from the 80s and other synth-heavy songs run the risk of appearing outdated, but I don’t think this is the case with On A Storyteller’s Night. I will definitely be viewing their other albums this week. 7.5 / 10

Final score: 8.02 ⁄10 (179 votes cast, with a total score of 1436)

Join the Album Of The Week Club on Facebook to participate. The history of rock, one album at a time.