Magnum: The Serpent Rings album review

Although many fans tend to play harder rock, partly to prevent trend hunting, which is common in mainstream pop, our beloved hard-and-hairy genre is not immune to such attitudes, at least as far as record companies are concerned.

In 1985, Magnum had repeatedly proved that they were able to make hitalbums that brought together radio-friendly choruses and muscular guitars, and they again scored that year with the independently released On A Storyteller’s Night.

In the press release for The Serpent Rings, however, guitarist and singer Smith Clarkin reveals that after signing that same year at Polydor, “the label wanted us to sound as pop-oriented as possible. I hated that despite the success. ”

Magnum has been freed from such restrictions in recent years and has shown that starting up the guitars does not have to be an obstacle to cracking the charts, and has enjoyed a steady commercial renaissance in the last decade, with Lost On The Road to Eternity 2018. 15 in the British hit list gave them their highest place since Goodnight LA ​​in 1990.

Although Clarkin’s guitar packs on The Serpent Rings have an even heavier wallet this time, the amplified amplifiers do not mask any loss of quality. At the release of the 2014 Escape From The Shadow Garden, singer Bob Catley told this writer of Clarkin’s meticulous standards regarding Magnum’s material, and of their shared desire to preserve the momentum of their second wave of success.

The jackhammer force chords that resonate with the You Can’t’t Faster Than Bullets anthem and through the cinematic movement of Crimson On The White Sand are a means to ensure that the essential features of Magnum’s sound are presented intact without things become formal.

Similarly, the band manages to weave subtle twists in the song structures without taking bizarre risks, keeping things fresh without straying too far. The Archway Of Tears gradually builds up with harmonious layers of keyboards and guitars to deliver a 10-storey choir, while maintaining the orchestral bloom of the previous album Lost On The Road To Eternity, and strings also enliven the opening rocker Where Are You Eden?

Clarkin’s skill in making lasting melodies is abundant evidence; Do not forgive and Madman or Messiah with particularly sharp hook lines, surrounded by grit by Catley. As always the lyrics alternate between fantasy (the title track) and stark reality (Man). Without any filler, The Serpent Rings seems to be ready to continue Magnum’s hard-fought late career revival.