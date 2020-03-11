Magnum vow to “f**k coronavirus” and carry on with European tour

British isles melodic rock stalwarts Magnum have vowed not to enable the coronavirus outbreak interfere with their touring strategies. The band, who are introducing new bass participant Dennis Ward on their forthcoming operate of European dates, say that the flu-like virus – also known as COVID-19 – really should not avert enthusiasts from residing their lives “to the fullest.”
“Let’s get this right out there,” say the band, in a assertion of Fb. “The band are not heading to cancel the tour.”
The statement continues, “We have been in rehearsal for three months now. We’re all in superb wellbeing. Dennis has been fitting in fantastically and we are looking forward to playing our new material for the 1st time to as many individuals as attainable.
“We are contractually obliged to engage in each and every solitary clearly show and we intend to do so.
“We might urge every single fan and without a doubt each human becoming close to the globe to not drop into the entice of allowing worry and misinformation encompassing the virus to protect against them from living their lives to the fullest.
“If a band with an common age of practically 60 are chomping at the bit to get on a tour bus and go and enjoy our hearts out for 3 months reliable we sincerely hope that you might be not way too afraid to occur out and see us! Pack these venues out and demonstrate us what Magnum admirers are built of.
“F**k coronavirus. See you on the street.”
Artists like Pearl Jam, Queen & Adam Lambert, Slipknot, Whitesnake, Sons Of Apollo, Michael Schenker and Lacuna Coil have all had their reside commitments curtailed because of to the outbreak, though previous 7 days a enthusiast attending Tool’s modern show in Auckland, New Zealand, was diagnosed with coronavirus.
The World Wellness Organisation have posted community advice in gentle of the spread of the virus which covers simple protecting steps.
Magnum’s most current album, The Serpent’s Rings, was introduced in January.
Magnum European Tour 2020
Mar 19: Glasgow The Garage, Uk
Mar 20: Belfast Limelight, British isles
Mar 21: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Eire
Mar 22: Cardiff Tramshed, United kingdom
Mar 24: Sheffield The Leadmill, British isles
Mar 26: Manchester Academy, United kingdom
Mar 31: Norwich Waterfront, United kingdom
Apr 03: Southampton Motor Rooms, United kingdom
Apr 05: Uden De Pul Uden, Netherlands
Apr 06: Kiel Max, Germany
Apr 08: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway
Apr 09: Huskvarna Folkets Park, Sweden
Apr 10: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden
Apr 11: Karlstad Nöjesfabriken, Sweden
Apr 13: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Apr 14: Malmö Babel, Sweden
Apr 16: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Apr 17: Obertraubling Airport, Germany
Apr 18: Balingen Volksbankmessehalle, Germany
Apr 20: München TonHalle, Germany
Apr 21: Fürth Stadthalle, Germany
Apr 22: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany
Apr 24: Hannover Capitol, Germany
Apr 25: Bremen Pier2, Germany
Apr 26: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany
Apr 28: Singen Stadthalle, Germany
Apr 29: Köln E-Werk, Germany
Apr 30: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany
Could 01: Prague Rock Klub Nová Chmelnice, Czech Republic
May 02: Schwalmstadt Kulturhalle Ziegenhain, Germany
May possibly 05: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany
Might 07: Pratteln Konzertfabrik, Switzerland
Might 08: Milan Legend Club, Italy