Magnum vow to “f**k coronavirus” and carry on with European tour

British isles melodic rock stalwarts Magnum have vowed not to enable the coronavirus outbreak interfere with their touring strategies. The band, who are introducing new bass participant Dennis Ward on their forthcoming operate of European dates, say that the flu-like virus – also known as COVID-19 – really should not avert enthusiasts from residing their lives “to the fullest.”

“Let’s get this right out there,” say the band, in a assertion of Fb. “The band are not heading to cancel the tour.”

The statement continues, “We have been in rehearsal for three months now. We’re all in superb wellbeing. Dennis has been fitting in fantastically and we are looking forward to playing our new material for the 1st time to as many individuals as attainable.

“We are contractually obliged to engage in each and every solitary clearly show and we intend to do so.

“We might urge every single fan and without a doubt each human becoming close to the globe to not drop into the entice of allowing worry and misinformation encompassing the virus to protect against them from living their lives to the fullest.

“If a band with an common age of practically 60 are chomping at the bit to get on a tour bus and go and enjoy our hearts out for 3 months reliable we sincerely hope that you might be not way too afraid to occur out and see us! Pack these venues out and demonstrate us what Magnum admirers are built of.

“F**k coronavirus. See you on the street.”

Artists like Pearl Jam, Queen & Adam Lambert, Slipknot, Whitesnake, Sons Of Apollo, Michael Schenker and Lacuna Coil have all had their reside commitments curtailed because of to the outbreak, though previous 7 days a enthusiast attending Tool’s modern show in Auckland, New Zealand, was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The World Wellness Organisation have posted community advice in gentle of the spread of the virus which covers simple protecting steps.

Magnum’s most current album, The Serpent’s Rings, was introduced in January.

Magnum European Tour 2020

Mar 19: Glasgow The Garage, Uk

Mar 20: Belfast Limelight, British isles

Mar 21: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Eire

Mar 22: Cardiff Tramshed, United kingdom

Mar 24: Sheffield The Leadmill, British isles

Mar 26: Manchester Academy, United kingdom

Mar 31: Norwich Waterfront, United kingdom

Apr 03: Southampton Motor Rooms, United kingdom

Apr 05: Uden De Pul Uden, Netherlands

Apr 06: Kiel Max, Germany

Apr 08: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway

Apr 09: Huskvarna Folkets Park, Sweden

Apr 10: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

Apr 11: Karlstad Nöjesfabriken, Sweden

Apr 13: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Apr 14: Malmö Babel, Sweden

Apr 16: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Apr 17: Obertraubling Airport, Germany

Apr 18: Balingen Volksbankmessehalle, Germany

Apr 20: München TonHalle, Germany

Apr 21: Fürth Stadthalle, Germany

Apr 22: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Apr 24: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Apr 25: Bremen Pier2, Germany

Apr 26: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Apr 28: Singen Stadthalle, Germany

Apr 29: Köln E-Werk, Germany

Apr 30: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Could 01: Prague Rock Klub Nová Chmelnice, Czech Republic

May 02: Schwalmstadt Kulturhalle Ziegenhain, Germany

May possibly 05: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Might 07: Pratteln Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Might 08: Milan Legend Club, Italy