Mahabharat fans prove the ‘air cooler’ mishap wrong as suggested by the media on social media.

After re-watching ‘Mahabharata’, fans were surprised to see a desert cooler in an episode of Bhishma Pitamah. Pictures of Bhishma Pitamah and ‘Air Cooler’ have gone viral on all social media and netizens have started trolling the producers. Now some fans of the show have made it clear that Desert Cooler is just a column with the same design as it looks.

Netizens were discussing how this Game of Thrones is similar to Starbucks Goof-Up. Although discussions around the cooler are still going on but some real fans made it clear that it was not an air cooler, it was just a column that looked like a cooler.

Mahabharat fans disprove the ‘air cooler’ mishap as suggested by memes on social networks.

It was actually a design on the pillars that was part of the extraordinary set of the king’s palace. There are many pictures from different angles that prove it was a pillar instead of a cooler. It turned out that the makers of the Mahabharata were much smarter than HBO when it comes to dropping random modern day things in one scene.

Bhishma Pitamah Shaktiman fame Mukesh Khanna played for the reverse.

This pillar is not cooler

The reunion of the Mahabharata is being broadcast on Doordarshan amidst coronavirus lockdown. The new generation is having a good time on the internet discussing the program.

