Maharashtra failed to identify source of infection for 11% of Covid-19 cases – Mumbai news

The Maharashtra government is still trying to determine that 55% of the country’s total positive Covid-19 patients have contracted the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

In 11% of cases, the state failed to identify the source of the virus.

The data of 423 persons who tested positive in Maharashtra, analyzed and compiled by the Department of Medical Education and Medicines (MEDD), were made available by the State Department of Public Health on Saturday.

Of these 423 patients, 233 (55%) are still searching for data, while the source data for 46 people (11%) is inconclusive.

A state health department official said: “It is unbelievable that the appropriate local authorities have not been able to find the source of the virus in patients. This is 11%. While for 55% of patients, whose sources are waiting, this means that the competent authorities are still searching. after him and have yet to inform the state government. “

Of the 154 cases that searched for the source of the virus, 84 (20%) had a travel history, while 60 people (11%) tested positive after coming in contact with people with a travel history.

A week ago, from a MEDD report (March 27), revealed that 50% (67 people) of Covid-19 positive patients had a travel history; 31% (42 people) had a contact history and the source in 8% (11 people) was unconvincing. In the focus period, reports were ongoing at 11% (14 people).

Maharashtra recorded its first Covid-19 case on March 9, and the patient had a travel history. Eighteen days since then, the number of cases among contact persons has outstripped the case among travelers.

“It is too early to say whether this implies that we are in the transfer phase in the Covid-19 outbreak community. More information is needed about 55% of positive patients. The awaited data means we have not exhausted our investigation routes to find the source,” said a health department official. “I’m sure in some cases local authorities have found the source and still have to transfer the data to the state health department. Therefore, this is not reflected in the analysis,” he added.

