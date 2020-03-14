Maharashtra govt to change accounts from non-public to PSU banking companies, ICICI Lender between losers

Uddhav Thackeray | PTI Photo

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi govt has mandated all its departments to shift their accounts from personal to condition-operate banks, in a move that seemingly disregards the Reserve Lender of India (RBI)’s advice.

Deputy Main Minister Ajit Pawar-led finance ministry issued the order Friday. It will appear into impact from 1 April.

In accordance to the buy, all departments will have to near their accounts in cooperative and private banks, and open new types with nationalised financial institutions.

These contain income accounts, grants and other financials of govt departments, sub-departments, civic bodies and the numerous economical companies of the Maharashtra authorities.

ICICI Financial institution, in which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation retains deposits truly worth Rs 329 crore, will be amongst the losers.

The go will come times after the RBI wrote to all state governments not to transfer their deposits out of private sector financial institutions, citing misplaced apprehensions about the basic safety of deposits with personal loan companies.

How it will be done

The Maharashtra finance office has intimated the heads of all the bodies less than it to apply the orders straight away.

Sources in the government unveiled that the Point out Lender of India (SBI) is the preferred option for the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress.

The other financial institutions which will get the governing administration accounts contain Syndicate Financial institution, Financial institution of Baroda, Company Lender, Financial institution of Maharashtra, Lender of India, Punjab Nationwide Financial institution, Central Bank of India, Andhra bank, Union Lender of India and the Indian Abroad Bank, said the resources.

In accordance to the prepare, the SBI will originally disburse the salaries and pension of the state government staff. Opening accounts with the other nationalised banking institutions will follow fit depending on the desire of the section.

Presently, the salaries and pension of the point out authorities employees are becoming disbursed by way of non-public, cooperative and nationalised banking institutions.

The decision has come after a directive from the Narendra Modi federal government built it obligatory for all state governments to disburse salaries, pensions and grants only as a result of nationalised banking companies.

The RBI far too has laid down rigid rules for financial dealings of condition governments via private banks, reported resources in the finance division.

In line with past actions

The Maharashtra government’s latest choice is only the most up-to-date in a sequence of comparable moves.

In December 2019, Main Minister Uddhav Thackeray moved the wage accounts and other grants of the police division out of the Axis Lender to the Condition Bank of India adhering to a war of text in between the Shiv Sena and Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former CM Devendra Fadnavis and a senior executive with Axis Bank. An estimated two lakh accounts value more than Rs 11,000 crore had been moved out.

In the very same month, the Thane Municipal Company also shifted its wage accounts from Axis Lender to SBI.

This month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Company (BMC) — the richest civic body in the region — made the decision to move its accounts from numerous personal banking companies to SBI.

In January 2020, the BMC experienced opened new accounts in nine banking institutions — non-public, cooperative and nationalised — for deposits really worth Rs 6,300 crore.

With the new buy in spot now, the BMC has to act speedy to shift these accounts, claimed the resources.

