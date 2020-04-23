Maharashtra records 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in largest single-day jump – India news

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded a staggering number of 778 cases of coronavirus positives, the highest single-day jump in the country so far, with the total number of Covid-19 at 6,427, health officials said.

Fourteen Covid-19 patients died Thursday, and the number of deaths due to a deadly pathogen in the state was 283, officials said.

Of the new Covid-19 cases, the Mumbai capital has recorded 522 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the city’s coronavirus positive patients to 4,205. At least 167 people have died from a highly contagious disease in Mumbai so far.

To date, 840 coronavirus patients have recovered and been discharged to the state, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The total number of cases of coronavirus cases in India rose to 21,700 on Thursday, with the number of cases nationwide at 686, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, a total of 1,229 new positive Covid-19 cases have been reported.

At least 34 people have died from a deadly infection Wednesday.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, India broke the mark of 20,000 with 20,471 positive Covid-19 patients in the country.

Among the states, Maharashtra is the hardest hit state with the maximum number of Covid-19 patients, followed by Gujarat and the capital city of Delhi which ranked third.

