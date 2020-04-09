Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases daily – News from India

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra touched 1,364 on Thursday, with the state reporting 229 new cases, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Maharashtra, which has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country so far and the highest number of deaths, reported another 25 deaths on Thursday, with the death toll at 97.

In the morning, a health official said that number had climbed to 1,297 and most new cases had been discovered in the capital, Mumbai.

This is the largest increase in cases reported so far in the country. At the same time, 125 people recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the state, a health ministry official said.

In the new development, the State Reserve Police Force will be deployed in containment zones in Mumbai for strict enforcement of the closure, the health minister said.

Twenty-one Covid-19 hotspots have been identified in Mumbai and restrictions similar to curfew imposed on all these sites to curb the fast-growing infection, the Maharashtra minister said a day after Uttar Pradesh and Delhi took a similar approach.

The strict restrictions will be effective immediately and will continue until further orders. No one will be allowed to leave their homes in these hot spots, and items will be delivered home, the state cabinet decided. Only pharmacies will remain open.

