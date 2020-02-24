mahathir-mohamad,-prime-minister-of-malaysia,-presents-resignation-letter

They had been the strangest political colleagues: a previous non-Argentine autocrat and the former protégé whom he had imprisoned for sodomy.

Mahathir Mohamad, the Malaysian key minister, 94, and his alleged perennial heir, Anwar Ibrahim, joined forces in 2018 to overthrow a ruling social gathering to which each had belonged. That celebration, the Countrywide Group of the United Malays, acknowledged as UMNO, was at the centre of the 1MDB scandal, the blatant looting of billions of dollars from Malaysian general public funds.

But the tough-to-regulate coalition that brought jointly Mahathir and Anwar collapsed on Monday, the final transform in a caustic rivalry that goes back again many years.

Soon after a collection of conferences in which political analysts feverishly analyzed the car that stopped at every entrance, Mahathir presented his resignation letter as key minister on Monday afternoon.