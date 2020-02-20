[mahfuz:-staff-impacted-by-covid-19-urged-to-lodge-grievances]

Deputy Human Useful resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar urged workers afflicted by Covid-19 to lodge problems with the suitable parties so that motion can be taken to assist them. — Photo by Sayuti Zainudin

KUANTAN, Feb 20 — Workforce influenced by Covid-19 have been urged to lodge grievances with the pertinent functions so that motion can be taken to aid them, mentioned Deputy Human Useful resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

He claimed the guidance was not restricted to people concerned in the tourism sector but also to personnel from other sectors afflicted by this new virus.

“It is vital that these afflicted lodge issues with the Labour Division or the Industrial Relations Department if it relates to breach of deal and so on, or they will be laid off as a consequence of Covid-19,” he told reporters after attending a city hall session with his ministry listed here currently.

Mahfuz also hoped that if there was a want for businesses to lay off personnel simply because of Covid-19, they have been encouraged to terminate international staff very first.

On prioritising of regional staff voiced by the members at the city hall session, Mahfuz explained at present the quantity of registered foreign employees in Malaysia was one.nine million and did not exceed 15 per cent of the country’s labour force.

“However, we hope that all get-togethers give precedence to nearby staff to be a part of the employment sector together with having up employment in the 3D (soiled, dangerous and tricky) industries,” he said. — Bernama