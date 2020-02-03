Mahomes leads the Chiefs’ rally past the 49ers in the Super Bowl (31-20)

by: BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 / 3:53 PM EST / Updated: February 2, 2020 / 10:52 PM EST

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes felt uncomfortable and under pressure for much of the game when he recaptured his mojo and brought Andy Reid and the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win. It was the first NFL championship in half a century.

All it took was to fall behind in double digits in the postseason. Then Mahomes, chosen by MVP, hit two long passes on touchdown rides to score a 31:20 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

“We have never lost faith,” said Mahomes. “It’s the biggest. Everyone on this team, nobody had his head down. We believed in each other. We preached that all year round.”

The acclaimed 49ers defense weakened too late, especially on 44-meter passes to Tyreek Hill and 38 to Sammy Watkins. The touchdowns went to Travis Kelce to reduce the deficit to three and Damien Williams, who took the lead. The first NFL title in head coach Reid’s two-decade career was won by Williams ’38 yard TD run, which led the red-clad Chiefs fan to sing “Andy!” Andy! “

The 61-year-old Reid won a Super Bowl ring with the Packers in 1996. He has been looking for a coach since he was hired by Philadelphia in 1999. The Eagles lost after the 2004 season on their only trip to the big game.

“That’s what it’s about,” said Reid. “What a great team, great coach. Appreciate every bit of it.

The Chiefs (15-4) were 24-0 and 17-7 behind in their previous playoff games. This time the chiefs had almost no time to make a comeback.

Kansas City fans in the crowd of 62,417 at Hard Rock Stadium had little opportunity to sing the Tomahawk chop when KC stayed 17–20 minutes behind at 20–10.

Mahomes even threw his second interception the night after. But then came the type of Mahome’s magic that made him special.

He found Hill, whose wobble led to the second blow in San Francisco, for 44 yards on a third-and-15 – the first long pass Kansas City completed. A 20 yard pass interference call to Tarvarius Moore, who had this earlier choice, put the ball on the 1 and Kelce was wide open to the score.

The chiefs ‘defense, embarrassed by the Niners’ misdirection, became largely stingy and forced a 3-0 win. Mahomes met Watkins just behind Richard Sherman for a 38-yard win, which resulted in Williams’ first goal.

San Francisco (15: 4) had nothing left to offer in the fourth quarter, and his coach Kyle Shanahan experienced another breakdown in his team’s last game. Three years ago, as an offensive coordinator in Atlanta, he was part of the hawk’s collapse and loss in the extension to New England.

Kansas City, an original AFL franchise, won the last Super Bowl before the full merger and defeated Minnesota in 1970. Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt even coined the term Super Bowl.

Now the Hunt family can add a Vince Lombardi trophy to the Lamar Hunt trophy made with the AFC crown.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images)