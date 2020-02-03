Photo: Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (AP) – Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City 6:13 to three touchdowns in the final, and the Chiefs overcame the double-digit deficit for the third consecutive postseason game, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31:20 Sunday in Super bowl.

The Chiefs (15-4) played in the championship game for the first time since 1970 when they won their only previous NFL title. Coach Andy Reid celebrated his 222nd career win and his first in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs followed 20 to 10 and faced a third and a 15th as Mahomes threw 44 meters into a wide-open Tyreek Hill. Kansas City scored a touchdown four games later and quickly forced a barge.

Mahomes then met Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to initiate a 5-yard scoring reception from Damien Williams, who gave Kansas City a 2:44 lead.

The 49ers reached midfield, but Jimmy Garoppolo was released fourth by Frank Clark. Williams’ 38-yard touchdown run was the icing on the cake for Kansas City.

The 49ers (15-4) stayed behind with their bid for a record-breaking sixth Super Bowl title, despite dominating for 3 1/2 quarters. Garoppolo threw for 219 yards and held the chiefs’ defense by completing passports to eight recipients.