Mailbox Puzzles: Two large mailboxes stolen from the popular Polk County Plaza

WINTER HAVEN, Florida (WFLA) – The Polk County business owners are at the center of a mailbox puzzle in Winter Haven.

“My colleague went there to check the mail on Thursday and the entire mailbox was gone. They pulled it out of the ground, ”said Jennifer Kobor, who works for Mariner Finance at the Towne Center at the Cypress Gardens mall.

Her assistant immediately called the owner, Century Retail.

“They said:” Did you do anything with the mailbox? “We thought:” No, that’s crazy. It’s a huge, massive box with multiple tenants, ”said Natalie Imig, leasing agent at Century Retail.

The property managers went to the mailbox and took a photo of the remaining mailbox.

Courtesy of Michelle McPherson

This disappeared days later.

Stealing mail is a federal crime.

“There were eight mail slots per box,” said Imig. “You had to have a big van or pickup to put this in the back.”

All that remains are bolts on the sidewalk.

“We definitely think someone is stealing them, we don’t know why. It’s not like they pulled out or slipped,” said Imig. “Someone has to pick them up honestly so as not to damage the concrete.”

Imig showed the evidence to a Winter Haven officer on Wednesday and submitted a police report.

She said to 8 On Your Side that the business owners were cooperative.

“At the moment, I don’t think anything in these mailboxes was disadvantageous, but of course we don’t want them to have to worry about it,” said Imig.

Each mailbox costs $ 1,500, Imig said.

Now Imig – and possibly law enforcement officers – will be looking for surveillance videos in the area to find the mailbox thieves.

To protect against mail theft and check laundering, the U.S. Postal Service recommends depositing the mail prior to the last pickup, collecting the mail frequently, and storing the mail at the post office.

Pick up your mail immediately and don’t send any cash.

