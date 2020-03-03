[main-beckton-highway-closed-right-after-man’s-system-identified-beneath-gallions-get-to-dlr-station]

We will use your email tackle only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivacy Seefor details of your knowledge safety rights Invalid Email

A important road in Beckton is shut below a DLR station immediately after the physique of a guy was located.

The unresponsive male was located at the scene unresponsive in close proximity to the DLR station at Gallions Reach throughout the morning hurry hour at close to 8.38am on Tuesday (March three).

He was observed in Atlantis Avenue by paramedics from London Ambulance Company, who then known as Metropolitan Police to the scene in Newham.

He was later on pronounced useless at the scene.

Police say his death is at this time staying addressed at unexplained.

Law enforcement cordons remained at the scene on Tuesday afternoon at all around 2pm.

A Metropolitan police spokesperson said: “Law enforcement had been referred to as by LAS at 8.38am on Tuesday (March 3) to stories of an unresponsive male close to Gallions Reach DLR Station, Atlantis Avenue. Officers attended.

“The male was pronounced useless at the scene. At this stage the dying is getting dealt with as unexplained.

“Officers stay at the scene and enquiries go on.”