[Main California refinery explosion, fireplace temporarily shuts down 405 Freeway]

CARSON, C.A. (ABC News) – A key refinery fire in Carson, California, temporarily shut down the 405 Freeway in each instructions late Tuesday night time.

The thick smoke and flames could be found from miles away as the plumes of smoke were being hundreds of ft into the air.

The hearth commenced following an explosion all over 11 p.m. regional time in a cooling tower at the Marathon Refinery, in accordance to the Los Angels County Fire Department.

Authorities reported Marathon personnel are “keeping flames in check” whilst they work to depressurize the procedure.

Look at this article on Instagram This is way much too shut to us!! (approx three/four mile). Refinery explosion. We are on the reverse facet of the 405 fwy. . #marathonrefinery #refinery #refineryfire #405freeway #refineryexplosion #carsonrefineryexplosion #carson A publish shared by Becky Lozano … … (@isistat) on Feb 25, 2020 at 11: 39pm PST

Flames shut down the freeway for a lot less than an hour prior to officers reopened the interstate.

No injuries have been documented.

Hearth and refinery officers claimed on-website displays had not documented any dangerous solutions in the air “emanating” from the facility as a outcome of the fire.

Just drove by this massive hearth at Marathon Carson Refinery close to Very long Seashore Los Angeles. Growth read in radius of miles #i405 #California pic.twitter.com/xZgU303MQ2 — NOBLE (@NobleRassam2) February 26, 2020

The Marathon Refinery, according to ABC Los Angeles station KABC, is considered to be the greatest refinery on the West coast. It processes about 360,00 barrels for every day, the station reported.

ABC News’ Will Gretsky contributed to this report.