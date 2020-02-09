Main Category Oscar nominations | show business

Bong Joon-ho poses behind the scenes with his Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language Award for “Parasite” on January 5, 2020 in California. – Reuters pic
HOLLYWOOD, February 9 – Here are the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards, which will be presented in Hollywood on Sunday.
Joker leads the nominations with 11, followed by The Irishman (1917) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is ranked second with 10 nominations each.
best picture
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
parasite
Best director
Bong Joon-ho, parasite
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, the Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Best actor
Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage History
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, little women
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best supporting actor
Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
The best supporting actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, marriage history
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, bomb
Best international feature film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and fame (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Best animated function
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I have lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4
Best documentary
American factory
The cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honey country
Best original screenplay
Knife off – Rian Johnson
Marriage story – Noah Baumbach
1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once upon a time … in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won
Well-adapted script
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little women – Greta Gerwig
The two popes – Anthony McCarten
Best original score
Joker – Hildur Gudnadottir
Little women ”- Alexandre Desplat
Wedding story – Randy Newman
1917 – Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
Best original song
I can’t let you turn away from Toy Story 4
I will love Rocketman again
I stand with you before the breakthrough
Into the unknown from Frozen II
Get up from Harriet
Films with more than five nominations
Joker – 11
The Irishman – 10
1917-10
Once upon a time … in Hollywood – 10
Jojo Rabbit – 6
Little women – 6
Marriage history – 6
Parasite – 6 – AFP
