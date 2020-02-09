Main Category Oscar nominations | show business

Bong Joon-ho poses behind the scenes with his Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language Award for “Parasite” on January 5, 2020 in California. – Reuters pic

HOLLYWOOD, February 9 – Here are the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards, which will be presented in Hollywood on Sunday.

Joker leads the nominations with 11, followed by The Irishman (1917) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is ranked second with 10 nominations each.

best picture

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

parasite

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, parasite

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, the Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage History

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, little women

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

The best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, marriage history

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, bomb

Best international feature film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and fame (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Best animated function

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I have lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4

Best documentary

American factory

The cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honey country

Best original screenplay

Knife off – Rian Johnson

Marriage story – Noah Baumbach

1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once upon a time … in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won

Well-adapted script

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little women – Greta Gerwig

The two popes – Anthony McCarten

Best original score

Joker – Hildur Gudnadottir

Little women ”- Alexandre Desplat

Wedding story – Randy Newman

1917 – Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

Best original song

I can’t let you turn away from Toy Story 4

I will love Rocketman again

I stand with you before the breakthrough

Into the unknown from Frozen II

Get up from Harriet

Films with more than five nominations

Joker – 11

The Irishman – 10

1917-10

Once upon a time … in Hollywood – 10

Jojo Rabbit – 6

Little women – 6

Marriage history – 6

Parasite – 6 – AFP

,