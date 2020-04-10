Main Event Review: More belly than pasture

About half an hour later, in the Main Event, a big fighter fight ends when one guy runs so hard that the visible super-stench waves slowly pull the opponent out of the ring. It’s a weird kit to hang a movie, but it also makes sense when you understand what’s going on here – it may look like a regular children’s movie, but it’s really just one big, weird, slightly smelly ad to create WWE look more exciting than it really is.

Blame Dwayne Johnson. In fact, if Rock hadn’t helped launch WWE Studios back in 2002 with King Scorpion, World Wrestling Entertainment wouldn’t have gotten their hands on the film. Realizing that it could do more with a roster of marketable meat heads than just having fights, the bosses for “Horstlemania” began financing their own films.

Some were okay, most were terrible, but last year’s fight with my family was actually big enough to conclude WWE with Netflix – now signed up to create a line of new anti-family movies starting with The Main Event.

11-year-old Leo Thompson (Seth Carr, a young black panther in the Black Panthers and a young Holt in Brooklyn nine-nine) dreams of being a wrestler once, but he’s too inventive to accept school bullies. Things change when he finds a magical bewitching mask and discovers abilities of superhuman strength and a super-annoying stage presence, giving him the confidence to try WWE.

Just like “Rookie Of The Year” in 1993 (a kid breaks his hand, becomes a professional baseball player) and “Mike Mike” in 2002 (a kid finds magic shoes, becomes a professional basketball player), the main tournament is built with a decent enough room for a family movie. but it also does not pay off.

Seth Carr in the Main Event. Credit: Netflix

There’s a lot of fun to be had when watching a young kid put a strain on massive bearded men, but director Jay Caras (mostly known for the screen) is unlikely to try to make it look real – with cumbersome tricks and obvious wire breaking. all the big fights and awkward dialogue ruin everything else.

To make matters worse, even very small audiences will probably find that the movie exists in a world where everyone is obsessed with WWE. Fighting is all you can talk about in the Main Event – including adults who can’t wait to rush home from work and watch the damp. Fighting with my family worked because she recognized that fighting is a little weird (and the people who love her are usually even weirder), but they also don’t feel like they are selling you anything.

Fans will appreciate a long list of comedies from stars such as “Miz”, “Shemus”, Keith Lee, Bray Wyatt, Mauro Ronall, Otis, Babatunde Ayegbus, Mia Yim, Otis Dozovich, Carrie Graves and Kofi Kingston, and anyone who knows anyone of those names It will probably also be possible to overlook WWE’s attempts at back-marketing, but anyone else expecting a fun sports movie on Friday will be much less impressed.

