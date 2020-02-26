main-japan-advertisement-agency-hakuhodo-dy-to-get-more-than-taiwan’s-growww-media

TAIPEI – Japanese promoting and marketing huge Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. designs to obtain big Taiwanese ad company Growww Media Co. in a bid to bolster its organization in the territory.

Hakuhodo DY will inject a greatest of NT$one.85 billion ($60 million) by way of its subsidiary to get a 50 to 78.81 p.c stake in the firm concerning Feb. 26 and April 15. Then the company will offer dollars thought for the remaining stake to wholly possess the Taiwanese firm, in accordance to a Hakuhodo DY assertion launched on Tuesday.

To fund the takeover, the Tokyo-primarily based advert agency will pump close to NT$7.5 billion in money into its 3 current subsidiaries in Taiwan in early April.

Hakuhodo DY desires to blend its internet marketing options with Growww Media’s solid client base in Taiwan to lead the community marketplace, the statement reported.

The enterprise also hopes the transfer will allow for Hakuhodo DY to make Taiwan, wherever the advert agency presents internet marketing guidance for Japanese corporations, the base for its business enterprise enlargement in the Asian location, according to the corporation.