Main pillars of music and newcomers are in favor of including Grammy

NEW YORK (AP) – Drama about fairness and involvement in the Grammy Awards, broadcast on Music’s Great Sunday, when newcomers and industry key players supported Sean Diddy Combs and his powerful speech put the recording academy on a clock to nominate Establish process when it comes to rap and R&B in large categories.

“I think if you’re smart, you’ll hear Diddy,” said the Associated Press’s soulful singer Lucky Daye on the red carpet.

British rapper Labrinth added: “Hopefully there will be a conversation to really think about what happened.”

A few days ago, Deborah Dugan, the academy’s CEO, who had just been ousted, claimed that the prices had been manipulated and had conflicts of interest. At the Clive Davis Gala on Saturday evening, Combs – who was honored – spoke for 50 minutes with the words:

“So I say this with love for the Grammys because you really need to know that, every year you kill us, man. Man, I speak about the pain. I speak for all these artists, the producers, the managers. The Time to create these records, put your heart in them, and you just want a balanced playing field. ”

Bluesman Keb ‘Mo’, who has been a member of the Academy over the years, said his internal experiences were “nothing but an integrity” process. “

Others said that the words and support from Combs will hopefully go a long way.

“I think sometimes there are always optimizations that can be carried out … I think sometimes you just have to rethink the process,” said gospel artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard. “I hope that this is now the case in every category . “

The Grammys were criticized over the years when Beyoncé, Kanye West, Eminem, Mariah Carey and other top stars lost in key categories, including the album of the year and the best new artist. The rap and R&B stars often lag behind their pop, rock and country counterparts.

Boys Noize, along with Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ ign, supported the red carpet issue.

“Everyone should be here. Blacker, more feminine, ”said Boys Noize.

Ty Dolla $ ign added, “People will surely stand up.”

