Main water pause that affects traffic on the Memorial Highway

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – A major water break causes major traffic problems on the Memorial Highway, and it can take a while to remedy the situation.

The Tampa Water Department said the highway between Town ‘n’ Country Boulevard and Normandy Drive is closed.

The crews started repairing the water pipe on Saturday and the business owners were not satisfied.

“A lot of people support us, but it definitely hurts to attract potential new customers,” said Kevin Corado, owner of Tampa Barbers. “It slowed us down the traffic and I just hope they can fix the problem as soon as possible so we can get going again.”

For some, it is an obstacle to business success.

“There is no way for the delivery to pick up the food or the customer to drive into the square here. There is no other way for them to get in,” said Art Gorngpratum, who owns the Thai restaurant Sa-Moot here is broken, we have no water. If we have no water, we cannot cook, so that has a very bad impact on our business. “

Monday is a federal holiday, so morning commuters may be less congested.

The water department hopes to complete the repairs by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. However, it is planned to rain on Sunday, which can lead to delays.

