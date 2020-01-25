Maine overwhelms Boston College during overtime

Tim Doherty – the cousin of a former Boston College captain – helped Maine achieve a disturbed win over the Eagles Friday night, a 4-3 win in extension for a subdued 5,191 Kelley Rink crowd.

There was an abundance of architects behind the well-deserved Maine (11-9-4, 5-7-2 HE) victory, nothing more than Tim Doherty, a senior center from Portsmouth, RI Doherty, the cousin of the former BC Teddy captain Doherty scored two goals and added an assist, including the game winner at 2:26 of Sudden Death, a game that was the beneficiary of good work to get the puck back on the boards by the Latvian right wing Eduards Tralmaks. Doherty finished with a team-high seven shots and won 16-of-22 faceoffs.

“It was a nice victory on the road. We fought back in the second period and Boston College threw everything they had at us, “said Maine Red Gendron’s coach. “That was a great piece by Ed Tralmaks to get the puck to the end of the boards and bring it to Doherty. He likes to play here. His cousin leader for Christ. ”

Bruins fourth round design choice junior Jeremy Swayman was another key, leaving 37 saves for the Black Bears.

“Swayman was very good all night. Jeremy did well 2-0 and gave us a chance when the gap wasn’t that deep, “Gendron said.

Nr. 4 BC (15-6-0, 10-3-0 HE), with 12 NHL design choices in the line-up, participated in the competition after winning 13 of 14. Maine, with only four NHL selections, turned out to be a dangerous black bear to cage, with eight outcomes with one purpose and four tapes on the ledger.

“From my perspective we didn’t play hockey for 60 minutes … The second period was really not good. About the ice, all three zones,” said BC coach Jerry York. “Just a sort of sloppy defensive coverage for the winning goal. Swayman played well for them, but we gave up three straight goals in the second. You play with fire if you don’t play 60 minutes. ”

BC took the first lead at 14:22 of the first period when Swayman left the right pad without a teammate to help. That was all BC freshman left Mike Hardman needed to send the juicy rest to the back of the net for his seventh goal. Senior Ben Finkelstein played the primary assistant in his 100th career game.

BC cracked the Maine quartet at 4:55 pm when first-year student Matt Boldy and Alex Newhook together for some clever passes in tight borders around the fold. It resulted in Newhook who put a shot from the door for his ninth goal.

BC, who eliminated the visitors 16-8, threatened to break it open when junior speedster Logan Hutsko broke through during a break to get Swayman right with the task of just over a minute to go in the opening period.

An area where Maine excelled was a tie with Doherty who captured all nine of his faceoffs on the way to a 19-7 team advantage.

That turned out to be crucial to start the second, because a face-off victory (by Doherty) led to a strange rush with Maine’s Doherty who cut a feed-and-go feed from Mitch Fossier in just 27 seconds to make up for the deficit. two to cut. It earned the native Rhode Island 11 goals in the season. The Black Bears showed a goal in mind and even pulled up at 4.45 am when center AJ Drobot joined a Fossier assist, his second of the night and accounted for 29 multipoint efforts for his career.

Fossier converted a blue paint goal at 4:40 PM to give Maine a 3-2 lead. The piece was revised but finally stood.

BC freshman Matt Boldy only raced at 7:15 in the third, but Swayman withdrew the attempt with the blocker.

BC put his comeback hope at risk when right wing Zach Walker caught a major and misconduct in 5 minutes for a hit in the corner of Maine blueliner Simon Butalla. The second meter of two meters needed help from the team trainer before he gently moved to the couch and walked down the track to the dressing room. BC was able to withstand the big punishment without further damage. The effort gave the Eagles energy that pushed on the attack and drew a small penalty at 15:33 on the left wing Sam Rennaker.

Swayman came up with a stop from the goal line at 6:12 PM on an attempt by Marc Mclaughlin and it seemed that the visitors would grab the two points. But a subsequent penalty against Maine led to a BC power-play goal on a new direction from Logan Hutsko at 6:17 PM to force overtime.