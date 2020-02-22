[maine-west’s-angela-dugalic-is-a-do-it-all-mcdonald’s-all-american]

Angela Dugalic’s athletic job began on the soccer pitch, but she didn’t see a extended-expression foreseeable future there.

“I was a goalie, I performed all the things,” the Maine West senior said. “But you really do not see a ton of six-4 ladies functioning about on the area.”

Young children like that are unusual even in basketball — specially kinds with talent sets as vast-ranging as Dugalic’s.

The state’s consensus top player can, and does, participate in anywhere on the court docket. ESPN ranks her sixth nationally between forwards and 24th all round in the class of 2020, featuring this scouting report:

“Skilled face up-four performer rises on jumper in excess of defenders in mid-variety recreation reliable interior game manufacturing competes on the glass agile in uptempo activity.”

She is the state’s only woman McDonald’s All-American and also has been chosen to play in the Jordan Vintage and the Blue Star All-American Game (though she programs to skip the latter).

Other recruiting products and services say Dugalic can enjoy anything at all from taking pictures guard to middle — a description that attracts bemused smiles from the Warriors star and her mentor, Kim de Marigny.

“She needs to play (positions) one to 5,” de Marigny mentioned “‘Coach, can I be point guard?’ She could, she does have the talent to be a level guard.”

“Sometimes I like remaining a level guard,” Dugalic reported. “It is dependent on who’s guarding me.”

Not quite a few gamers can protect properly against Dugalic, who led Maine West all through an undefeated Class 4A state title operate as a junior.

Then she signed with Oregon in November as portion of what’s being hailed as probably the most effective recruiting class in women’s basketball record: five five-star recruits.

1 attract for Dugalic, moreover the quality of her future teammates, was the Pacific Northwest weather.

“Our temperature is truly bipolar,” Dugalic explained. “You really do not know if it is likely to be incredibly hot or cold. If it’s sunny outside the house, that implies it is likely going to be unfavorable-two (levels).”

Compared with the Chicago temps, Dugalic’s match is consistent. And, in accordance to her mentor, it’s even improved this time.

“She’s much better that she was final year,” de Marigny stated. “She’s gotten far more reputable close to the basket, additional cozy with her back to the basket.

“She prefers to be (outside the house) but she can dominate in the paint when she desires to or demands to.”

Dugalic thinks her offensive device package is extra varied this year.

“I sense like I’m far more self-confident with my shot,” she explained. “I’m capturing a lot much more both equally threes and just soar pictures. I’m not just in the publish.”

Dugalic’s versatility has designed her a dominant high school player, but she is aware of it’ll be diverse upcoming time. And she’s wonderful with that.

“I’ll be playing with (other) elite players,” Dugalic said. “Just to play with anyone my degree is a obstacle. But I’d instead have that problem than just sit all-around and not do anything at all.”

That way of thinking was instilled by her moms and dads, who emigrated to the United States from Serbia in the 1990s.

“They didn’t care which sport I performed, but I just experienced to excel at it,” Dugalic reported. “I had to both get a scholarship academically or athletically.”

The similar was real of Dugalic’s brother Milos, a 6-seven sophomore who is averaging 10.five factors a sport for Illinois Tech’s men’s basketball team.

When their schedules align, the siblings enjoy some welcoming a single-on-just one.

Who’s the improved shooter?

“Recently, it’s been me,” she explained with a smile. “I really don’t imply to drag him, but I have been hitting my pictures. Because he allows me shoot — he is aware if I’m inside it’s less complicated for me.”

It has not constantly been quite that easy for the Warriors, who are circled on a lot of schedules immediately after their wire-to-wire state title operate previous year. They are 27-3 with slim losses to Montini, the area’s leading Class 3A crew unbeaten Indiana significant-university favourite Northwestern and Public League champ Simeon.

Dugalic did not see the successful streak as a stress.

“During AAU I dropped,” she said. “I truly didn’t believe it was that big of a deal if we misplaced to conclusion the streak. But the detail that harm the most when we shed (to Montini) was that it was so near that we could have received. We could have finished so several items to get.”

For her element at least, Dugalic has been accomplishing lots to gain. Her resume leaves no question about that.