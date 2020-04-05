Mainland China has seen new cases of coronavirus rise

BEIJING – Mainland China reported 30 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, up from 19 a day earlier as the number of cases involving travelers from overseas as well as local transfers has increased, which emphasizes the difficulty of preventing the outbreak.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Sunday that 25 of the latest cases involved people entering from abroad, compared to 18 cases the day before. Five new infections that were locally transmitted were also reported on Saturday, all in southern Guangdong province, from a day before.

The mainland has now reported a total of 81,669 cases, while deaths have increased from three to 3,329.

Although daily infections have dropped dramatically from the height of the epidemic in February, when hundreds of new cases are reported daily, Beijing remains immune to new infections despite imposing some of the most drastic measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

The so-called cases of imported and asymptomatic patients, who have the virus and can give it to others but do not show symptoms, have been a major concern of China in recent weeks. The country has closed its borders to almost all foreigners as the virus has spread throughout the world, even though most imported cases involve Chinese nationals returning from abroad.

The central government has also pushed local authorities to identify and isolate asymptomatic patients.

The health commission said 47 new asymptomatic cases were reported on the mainland on Saturday, compared to 64 the day before.

