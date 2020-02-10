Mainland China virus cases are increasing again after earlier decline

BEIJING – Mainland China saw a renewed increase in cases of the new virus after a sharp drop the previous day, while deaths increased by 97 to 908 and at least two more died abroad.

On Monday, the Chinese Ministry of Health announced that another 3,062 cases had been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of mainland China to 40,171.

France had previously closed two schools after five British visitors in a ski area became infected with the virus. Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam each reported a new case.

Meanwhile, the mother of a doctor who died in the worst hit city of Wuhan last week said she wanted an explanation from authorities who had reprimanded her son for warning of the virus.

The increase on Monday was a turnaround after the number of new cases reported on Sunday [2,656] had decreased significantly, by around 20 percent compared to the 3,399 new cases in the last 24-hour period. This raised optimism that “the joint control mechanism of different regions and the strict preventive and control measures worked,” said a spokesman for the National Health Commission, Mi Feng.

New cases were also reported in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the UK and Spain on Sunday. More than 360 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China.

According to Dr. Ian Lipkin, director of Columbia University’s Center for Infection and Immunity, should use a “drastic reduction” in the rate of spread of the disease this month, Dr. Ian Lipkin in an online press conference on Sunday. He assisted the World Health Organization and the Chinese authorities in developing SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

Warmer weather will decrease the virus’ ability to spread and take people out of enclosed spaces where it can be more easily transmitted, Lipkin said. However, he said, if after the New Year holidays, which have been extended to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, new cases occur and people return to work, “we will know that we are in trouble.”

The new UK case was the fourth in the nation, while Spain reported the second as the European authorities tried to curb the spread of the virus by locating people who came in contact with the infected.

Both of the new cases were acquired while traveling to France, officials said.

The new case in the UK is a known contact to an already confirmed case, said the country’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, adding that experts “are continuing to work hard to track patient contacts.”

In Spain, authorities worked to identify anyone who came into contact with a British man whose case was discovered in Mallorca, a popular holiday island in the Mediterranean. This was announced by the Spanish National Microbiology Center.

The death toll has exceeded 774 people believed to have died from SARS, another virus outbreak that originated in China. The total number of 37,198 confirmed cases of the new virus far exceeds the 8,098 suffered by SARS.

Japan reported six other cases involving 3,700 passengers and crew on board the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, bringing the number of infections on the ship to 69. The new cases are American passengers in the seventies and five crew members – four Filipinos and one Ukrainian.

South Korea reported a new case to a 73-year-old woman whose relatives visited Guangdong province in southern China and increased her number to 27. The family members, a 51-year-old South Korean man and a 37-year-old Chinese woman, were later confirmed infected on Sunday.

Vietnam reported the 14th case. The health ministry said she was a 55-year-old woman in Vinh Phuc province, northwest of Hanoi, where six previous patients were infected.

Malaysia reported the 17th case. The virus was diagnosed earlier in the son-in-law of the 65-year-old woman.

Spain confirmed its second case on Mallorca, a popular holiday island in the Mediterranean. The first case was a German tourist who was diagnosed a week ago in the Canary Islands off Northwest Africa.

The 1,800 passengers and 1,800 crew members of the Dream World cruise ship were released from quarantine after the Hong Kong authorities said the crew’s tests did not reveal any infections.

The ship was isolated after being diagnosed with eight passengers in mainland China last month.

Port official Leung Yiu-hon said some passengers with symptoms were negative, but there was no need to test them all because they had no contact with the infected Chinese passengers.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong began enforcing a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from mainland China. Carrie Lam, the area’s managing director, declined the request of some hospital workers and others to fully seal the border.

The mother of a doctor who died in Wuhan last week said in a video released on Sunday that she wanted a statement from authorities who blamed him for warning about the virus in December.

The death of Li Wenliang, 34, caused severe public anger about the officials in Wuhan. Some postings left on his microblog account said that officials should have consequences for Li’s abuse.

“My child was called by the Wuhan Police Bureau at midnight. He was asked to sign a reminder, ”said Lu Shuyun in the video, which was distributed by Pear Video, an online broadcasting platform. “We won’t give up unless they give us an explanation.”

The video shows flowers in her house with a note: “Hero is immortal. Thank you very much.”

A two-week hospital with 1,500 beds in Wuhan, the city with 11 million inhabitants at the center of the outbreak, admitted its first patients on Saturday, the government said. Another 1000-bed hospital that was built in 10 days opened last week.

The government of the surrounding Hubei province will pay subsidies to farmers, other food producers and supermarkets, and tax breaks will be given to companies that donate to anti-virus work, the official Xinhua news agency said. Overtime for employees of companies producing medical care is subsidized.

Chinese leaders are trying to maintain food flow in crowded cities despite the fight against disease, and to alleviate fears of possible bottlenecks and price peaks due to panic buying after most of the access to Wuhan and nearby cities has been cut off.

Two more flights from Wuhan to American citizens, permanent residents, and close relatives landed in the United States, the State Department said. A spokesman said more than 800 Americans have been evacuated from Wuhan.

A plane with 200 people from Wuhan landed in the UK on Sunday. According to officials, Britain’s second evacuation flight carried 105 British nationals and 95 citizens of other European countries, as well as family members. Passengers are quarantined in a hotel for 14 days.

Dozens of repatriated Brazilians, some of whom had small Brazilian flags, landed on Sunday morning at an air base in Goias State, where they will be quarantined for the next 18 days.

A charter flight with Filipinos from Wuhan arrived in the Philippines. The 29 adults and a toddler are quarantined for 14 days.

In other parts of China, the industrial metropolis of Chongqing in the southwest asked residential communities to close their gates and examine visitors for fever. The government said the spread of the virus through “family gatherings” was reported in Chongqing, but did not provide details.

France closed two schools and tried to reassure holidaymakers in the Alps after five Britons became infected with the virus in a ski area.

France has tightened a travel warning and advised against all visits to China apart from “imperative reasons”.

Italy advised students returning from China to stay away from school for two weeks after the government reported three cases.

The WHO director-general said he would send experts to China on Monday or Tuesday.

When asked whether members of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were included, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus replied, “We hope so.”