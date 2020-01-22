Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos are ready for a “fight of the doctors” in the WBSS final

RINGSIDE 22/01/2020

📷 WBSS

Both Mairis Briedis (26-1, 19 KOs) and Yuniel ‘The KO Doctor’ Dorticos (24-1, 22 KOs) fought in Latvia on Wednesday to open the highly anticipated final of the WBSS Cruiserweight Ali Trophy in the Arena Riga on March 21.

“It’s great to be in Riga,” said Kalle Sauerland, chief boxing officer of the World Boxing Super Series. “It’s an amazing opportunity to present the finals for the biggest and biggest boxing prize.

“We present the two largest cruiser weights in the world. The division’s two best athletes. Two people who have been there before and have done everything. Two-time world champion. We, the WBSS, are so proud to work with these athletes fighting for a trophy on behalf of Muhammad Ali, the greatest in sports.

“The tickets are flying and we expect them to sell out in hours, if not days. It will be an epic event. We will experience an absolute war on March 21st! “

Dorticos, the Cuban from Miami who held the IBF title, was confident on stage.

“I am very happy to be here. I feel at home here in Latvia,” he said. “My prediction is simple; On March 21st you will know why I am called the “KO Doctor”. I am humble to be part of this tournament and to fight for the Muhammad Ali Trophy. This trophy bears my name and I will take it home. “

Briedis responded to Dorticos’ prediction by revealing a nickname from earlier in his career.

“My nickname used to be the” traumatologist, “” said the Latvian. “Two doctors will face each other in the ring. Let’s see who has the edge.” Winning the trophy would be a big celebration for Latvia, but now it’s about doing the hard work to not let anyone down.

“I think we can expect a great fight because my opponent is a great fighter. I hope he’s not just a speaker …

“I am happy that the fight is taking place in Riga. It puts an extra strain on my shoulders, but we’ll be ready! “

Tickets for the incredible showdown between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dortico’s Ali Trophy are available from € 29 on bilesuserviss.lv and WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com. The finale will be broadcast live on DAZN in the USA. Fans can visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app to their preferred connected device.