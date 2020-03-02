maisie-williams-&-boyfriend-reuben-selby-sit-front-row-at-thom-browne-vogue-clearly-show!

Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby are having a blast at Paris Fashion 7 days!

The 22-calendar year-outdated Recreation of Thrones actress and her boyfriend sat entrance row at the Thom Browne Trend Display on Sunday afternoon (March one) in Paris, France.

Maisie and Rebuen both wore pastel-colored satisfies paired with matching blue eyeshadow as they attended the demonstrate.

Later that night time, Maisie donned a red outfit and Reuben appeared cool in blue as they arrived at the Givenchy Manner Display.

