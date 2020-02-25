[major-25-roundup:-new-no.-1-kansas-clobbers-oklahoma-state]



Feb 24, 2020 Lawrence, Kansas, United states of america Kansas Jayhawks middle Udoka Azubuike (35) shoots a free toss during the next fifty percent in opposition to the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit history: Denny Medley-United states of america Nowadays Sports activities

February 25, 2020

Udoka Azubuike continued his surging stretch operate Monday, recording 19 factors and 16 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the year as No. one Kansas trampled Oklahoma State 83-58 at Lawrence, Kan.

The Jayhawks, who gained their 13th straight, climbed to the top of the polls on Monday, overtaking Baylor soon after beating the Bears on Saturday and forging a to start with-area tie in the Large 12 Meeting. Kansas (25-3, 14-one Large 12) was beforehand rated No. 1 for one particular 7 days in mid-December.

Azubuike, who erupted for 23 factors and 19 boards in the Baylor showdown, turned the 62nd participant at Kansas, and the 17th coached by Invoice Self, to reach the one,000-place milestone.

Kansas’ Devon Dotson, the Large 12’s primary scorer, started off one-for-10 but however contributed 11 points, and Ochai Agbaji extra 15. Oklahoma Point out (14-14, four-11) bought 16 factors from Cameron McGriff.

No. six Florida Condition 82, No. 11 Louisville 67

Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 factors in the next 50 percent as the Seminoles rallied from a 12-position 2nd-50 % deficit to knock off the Cardinals in Tallahassee, Fla., and move into first area in the Atlantic Coastline Convention.

Devin Vassell experienced 10 of his 12 factors in the next half, and M.J. Walker overcame a leg harm to also end with 12 for the Seminoles (24-four, 14-3 ACC), who utilised a 15- run and held the Cardinals (23-6, 14-four) without a area target for far more than nine minutes of the second fifty percent. It was the 22nd straight residence earn for Florida Point out, which also swept the season sequence from Louisville.

Ryan McMahon experienced 14 details, and freshman David Johnson scored 13 for the Cardinals, who shot 51.6 per cent and went 4 of 9 from three-point variety in the initially half. Nonetheless, they designed 32.1 p.c of their pictures whilst heading 1 of 12 from distance in the 2nd half. Louisville is 2-three since winning 10 straight league games.

Texas 67, No. 20 West Virginia 57

Andrew Jones scored 22 factors, 16 in the to start with half, and Courtney Ramey included 21 as the Longhorns dominated the Mountaineers in Austin, Texas, to earn their third consecutive recreation.

Texas (17-11, seven-eight Major 12) led by six points at halftime and was up 52-43 just after a layup by Ramey at the nine: 06 mark of the next half. Matt Coleman III additional 13 details for the Longhorns, who performed with no four injured or sick gamers who have started out online games this time.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the Mountaineers (19-9, seven-eight) with 14 factors while reserves Sean McNeil and Derek Culver scored 13 and 12, respectively. Culver was just two of eight from the foul line, and West Virginia finished 10 of 21 from the charity stripe.

–Field Amount Media