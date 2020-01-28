Major earthquakes between Cuba and Jamaica

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 on Tuesday south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.

It was centered 139 kilometers northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 140 kilometers west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba. It hit at 2:10 PM. ET, and the epicenter was a relatively shallow 10 kilometers below the surface.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury, but the earthquake caused tsunami warnings for Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. “Dangerous tsunami waves” are possible within 300 kilometers of the epicenter, according to the International Tsunami Information Center.

Tsunami waves reaching up to a meter above the tide level were possible for coastal areas of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

The quake was felt strongly in Santiago, the largest city in the Far East, said Belkis Guerrero, who works in a Catholic cultural center in the center of Santiago

“We all sat, and we felt the chairs move,” she said. “We heard the sound of everything that moves.”

She said there was no visible damage in the heart of the colonial city.

“It felt very strong, but it looks like nothing happened,” she told The Associated Press.

“Like a big dump truck”

On the Cayman Islands, the earthquake left cracked roads and what looked like wastewater flowing from cracked pipes. There were no immediate reports of deaths, injuries or more serious damage, said Kevin Morales, editor-in-chief of the Cayman Compass newspaper.

The islands see so few earthquakes that the editorial staff was surprised when it struck, he said.

“It was like a big dump truck was rolling by,” Morales said. “Then it went further and became more intense.”

The Cayman Islands Government Disaster Relief Agency on Twitter urged people to leave coastal areas and said those in low-lying areas had to “evacuate” vertically in strong multi-storey buildings.

It is likely that a tsunami wave between 1 and 3 feet was generated after a 7.7 M earthquake about 75 miles ESE from the sister islands. A tsunami is a series of waves. If possible, move away from coastal areas and evacuation vertically. pic.twitter.com/fdeNDO56yY

– @ CINEOC

Dr. Stenette Davis, a psychiatrist in a hospital in the Cayman Islands, said she saw well covers blow away through the power of the earthquake and sewage exploding in the street, but no more serious damage.

Claude Diedrick, 71, who owns a fencing company in Montego Bay, said he was reading in his vehicle when the earth started shaking.

“It felt like I was on a bridge and there were two or three heavy trucks and the bridge rocked but there were no trucks,” he said.

He said he had not seen any damage to his home in northern Jamaica.

The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 7.3.