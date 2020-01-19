Major exhibition of amazing images from major Manchester photographer announced

Launched on February 5 is a major exhibition in the center of Manchester in the Cass art gallery in the northern district of the fantastic work of the Mancunian photographer

It is no surprise that a city with such great skill in documenting its culture will have a long history of pioneering photographers. After all, it is the city where perhaps the best rock photographer from the post-punk and from generation to generation came from, Kevin Cummins. Ian Tilton has moved here and in modern times, where most of the best photographers are now women, it is rare to find a man armed with a camera!

David Gleave’s grim black and white really capture the grit of a city that is rapidly moving towards another future as it changes from the post-industrial city to the post-punk city. He also has a keen eye for pop culture and these are more than just pictures, but powerful and powerful recordings of not only the subjects, but the living organism of the city itself

David Gleave says …

“There will be a selection of images (about 100) from the last 5 years, which is essentially the moment that I am trying to take serious photos for the first time. There will be images of musicians and bands, some very famous and other lesser-known heroes from the Manchester scene.

Street photography and portraits come from different cities around the world. Work I have done in the US and India. “

THE EXHIBITION WILL BE FROM FRIDAY 7 FEBRUARY TO FRIDAY FEBRUARY 21 with a launch event from 5 pm – 9 pm on Thursday 6 February. Cass Art is open 7 days a week.

