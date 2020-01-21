Major Lazer, The Streets and Kano headline the South West Four Festival

The South West Four Festival has announced the first wave of artists for 2020.

The event returns for its 17th edition from August 29 to 30 at Clapham Common.

This will see Major Lazer, The Streets, Kano and Krept & Konan topping the list on the main stage of the festival.

While rap star Stefflon Don and legend Kelis will take first place in the afternoon on the same stage.

Other confirmed names for the event include TS5, Ghetts, Andy C, DJ EZ and Jonas Blue who will perform throughout the weekend.

Again, Capital will partner with the main outdoor stage with DJ sets from some of the biggest names in the world, and they will also present the Capital Weekender and XTRA scenes throughout the festival weekend.

The event has established itself as one of the biggest dance festivals in the UK and Europe with previous headliners including Faithless, Chemical Brothers, deadmau5, Skrillex and Pendulum.

Tickets for the festival go on sale this week and you can find out how to get them below.

Programming

Saturday August 29

Major Lazer / Kano / Kelis

Rudimental / DJ EZ / Anna Lunoe B2B Nina Las Vegas / Bakermat / Eli & Fur / Ghetts / Jonas Blue / Riton

Sunday August 30

The streets / Krept & Konan / Stefflon Don

TS5 / Andy C / Example / Flava D B2B Indika / James Hype / Ms Banks / Steel Banglez / The Manor

How to get tickets

They are on general sale at 9 a.m. on Friday January 24 via Ticketmaster here.

