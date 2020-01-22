Major ministers remain while Russia receives a new government, which Putin calls “a major renewal.”

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a new government on Tuesday, which he described as a break with the past. It has brought out a few fresh faces, but has retained many high-ranking ministers.

The new government included a new Minister of Economy and a new first Deputy Prime Minister, but the Ministers of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Defense, Energy and Agriculture all kept their jobs.

The new team was formed less than a week after Putin’s unveiling of a major upheaval in the political system that led to the resignation of his ally Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister, along with the entire government.

Putin elected 53-year-old former tax chief Mikhail Mishustin, who has almost no political profile, as his new prime minister.

Putin’s major shock, which calls for a constitutional amendment, is widely viewed as preparing for 2024, when Putin, now 67, has to leave the presidency after occupying the Kremlin or prime minister post since 1999 ,

Critics have long said that Putin, a former KGB officer, wants to remain in some position after his term ends so that he can exercise power over the world’s largest nation and one of the world’s two largest nuclear powers.

Tuesday’s new appointments could serve to reinvigorate the government’s image and focus attention on Putin’s efforts to increase real income and to drive large national infrastructure projects that he hopes will catapult his country into a new economic league.

“The most important task is to improve the well-being of our citizens and to strengthen our statehood and the position of our country in the world. All of these are absolutely achievable goals, ”Putin told the new government.

“We have achieved a very balanced government. We have enough people who worked in the previous government as well as a major renovation. “

Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, Minister of Energy Alexander Novak, Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov kept their jobs.

Putin appointed Andrei Belousov, his economic advisor since 2013, as the first deputy prime minister and replaced Anton Siluanov, who had held the role since May 2018.

The 60-year-old Belousov suggested in 2018 that large metal and mining companies be made to pay a tax that lowered share prices, although this proposal was later watered down.

Belousov also made headlines last year when he confirmed his friendship with businessman Artem Avetisyan, whose lawsuit with private equity fund Baring Vostok has shaken the business world.

Putin appointed 40-year-old Maxim Reshetnikov, a former regional governor, as the new economics minister, replacing Maxim Oreshkin, who had spent just over three years in this role. Reshetnikov previously worked in the Moscow Mayor’s office.

Putin also replaced the telecommunications minister. He named Maksut Shadaev, previously vice president of the state telecommunications operator Rostelecom, in the role.

Abbas Gallyamov, a former government speechwriter, said Putin removed three people who were very unpopular in certain parts of society – the Ministers of Culture and Education and a deputy prime minister who monitored the sport at the height of a doping scandal.

“The Kremlin used to say it would choose who it wanted, and it didn’t matter whether people didn’t like their choice,” Gallyamov wrote on social media. “Now the logic has changed and the authorities don’t want to irritate society.”

But he said he had held on to some political heavyweights and signaled that the direction had barely changed, adding, “Putin clearly shows that no major changes to the regime’s ideology are planned.”